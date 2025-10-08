Mechanical Installation

Warning Before installing your new appliance, make sure to read and adhere to the safety warnings listed in the "Installation Safety Warnings" appendix.

UFM Enterprise Appliance accepts input voltages of 100-127 VAC and 200-240 VAC for all possible PS units. The appliance can be rack mounted and is designed for installation in a standard 19" rack. The power (rear) side of the appliance includes two hot-swap power supply modules.

The installer should use a rack capable of supporting the mechanical and environmental characteristics of a fully populated rack.