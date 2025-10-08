Technical Specifications
UFM Enterprise Appliance Technical Specification Data
Physical
Size
1U:
Weight
18.5kg
Mounting
19" Rack mount
Power
Input Voltage
1100W power supply module
100-240 V at 50/60 Hz 12-6.3 A
CPU
2 x Intel Xeon Gold 6426Y
PSU
80 Plus Titanium 1+1 redundant power supply
1100 W @ 100-240 V
Maximum
824W
Protocol Support
InfiniBand/Ethernet
Auto-negotiation:
Ethernet: 400GAUI-8 C2M, 400GBASE-CR8, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
SGMII Data Rate: SDR
Data Rate
InfiniBand – SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR/NDR
Ethernet – 1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400 Gb/s
Storage
Hard Drives
2 x 3.2TB NVMe Mixed Use, Hot-Plug, SED Drive
Memory
4x16GB DDR5-5600MT/s, RDIMM
Environmental
Temperature
Operating
10-35°C
Non-operating
-20-60°C
Humidity
Operating
10-85% @ 40°C (non-condensing)
Non-operating
10-95% @ 40°C (non-condensing)
Vibration (5 ~500 Hz)
0.25 gr
Shock
10G (with 11 ms duration, half-sine wave)
Thermal
Airflow
111.8 CFM
Maximum heat dissipation
2811.6 BTU/hour
Reliability, Availability and Serviceability Features
Hot-swapability/
Redundancy