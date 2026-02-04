NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Gen 3.5 (XDR) Hardware User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Gen 3.5 (XDR) Hardware User Manual  Technical Specifications

Technical Specifications

UFM Enterprise Appliance Technical Specification Data

Physical

Size

1U:

  • Height – 42.8 mm (1.7 inches)

  • Width – 482 mm (18.97 inches)

  • Depth – 809 mm (31.85 inches) – without bezel, 822.84 mm (32.39 inches) – with bezel

Weight

18.5kg

Mounting

19" Rack mount

Power

Input Voltage

1100W power supply module

100-240 V at 50/60 Hz 12-6.3 A

CPU

2 x Intel Xeon Gold 6426Y

PSU

80 Plus Titanium 1+1 redundant power supply

1100 W @ 100-240 V

Maximum

824W

Protocol Support

InfiniBand/Ethernet

Auto-negotiation:

  • X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

  • DDR (5Gb/s per lane)

  • QDR (10Gb/s per lane)

  • FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane)

  • FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane)

  • EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port

  • HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port

  • NDR (400Gb/s per lane)

  • XDR (400Gb/s per lane)

Ethernet: 400GAUI-8 C2M, 400GBASE-CR8, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

SGMII Data Rate: SDR

Data Rate

InfiniBand – SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR/NDR

Ethernet – 1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400 Gb/s

Storage

Hard Drives

2 x 3.2TB NVMe Mixed Use, Hot-Plug, SED Drive

Memory

4x16GB DDR5-5600MT/s, RDIMM

Environmental

Temperature

Operating

10-35°C

Non-operating

-20-60°C

Humidity

Operating

10-85% @ 40°C (non-condensing)

Non-operating

10-95% @ 40°C (non-condensing)

Vibration (5 ~500 Hz)

0.25 gr

Shock

10G (with 11 ms duration, half-sine wave)

Thermal

Airflow

111.8 CFM

Maximum heat dissipation

2811.6 BTU/hour

Reliability, Availability and Serviceability Features

Hot-swapability/

Redundancy

  • Hot-swappable: 1+1 power supplies

  • N+N redundant

Regulatory Label (Example)

board_label1-version-1-modificationdate-1747237037693-api-v2.png

board_label2-version-1-modificationdate-1747237037987-api-v2.png

board_label3-version-1-modificationdate-1747237037410-api-v2.png

image-2025-8-14_11-34-35-version-1-modificationdate-1755259306037-api-v2.png

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 4, 2026
content here