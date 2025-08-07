On This Page
- Installation
- Configuration
- DRBD Configuration
- NFS File Sharing
- Multi-Nodes Support
- UFM HA Cluster Operations
Installation and Configuration
The UFM HA package can be downloaded by running the following command:
wget https:
//www.mellanox.com/downloads/UFM/ufm_ha_6.0.0-6.tgz
The UFM HA package should be installed on both machines (Master and Standby) and the required UFM products. Installation order does not matter. To install the UFM-HA package:
Untar the
ufm-hapackage:
tar xvzf ufm-ha-<version>.tgz
Go to the directory you extracted and run the installation script. For example:
./install.sh -l /opt/ufm/files/ -d /dev/sda5 -p enterprise
For NFS support, run the following installation script. For example:
./install.sh -l /opt/ufm/files/ -p enterprise
Option
Description
-l
Sync Files Location. Must be always /opt/ufm/files/
-d
Disk name for DRBD. For example /dev/sda5 (in case of using DRBD). Note that the `
-d` option is not needed in case of NFS.
-p
Product Name. Must use “enterprise” to UFM Enterprise
In cases where you have a previous installation of ufm_ha and you want to upgrade to the newer version, run the following command:
./install.sh -u
UFM HA scripts are installed under /usr/bin.
There are two methods to configure the HA cluster:
Configure HA with SSH Trust - Requires passwordless SSH connection between the servers.
Configure HA without SSH Trust - Does not require passwordless SSH connection between the servers, but asks you to run configuration commands on both servers.
Configure HA with SSH Trust
On the master server only, configure the HA nodes. To do so, from /tmp, run the
configure_ha_nodes.shcommand as shown in the below example
configure_ha_nodes.sh --cluster-password
12345678\ --master-primary-ip
10.10.
10.1\ --standby-primary-ip
10.10.
10.2\ --master-secondary-ip
192.168.
10.1\ --standby-secondary -ip
192.168.
10.2\ --virtual-ip
10.10.
10.5Note
The script
configure_ha_nodes.shis located under /usr/bin/, therefore, by default, you do not need to use the full path to run it.Note
The
--cluster-passwordmust be at least 8 characters long.Note
To ensure effective HA sync interface functionality for PCS version 0.9.X, employing back-to-back ports with local IP addresses, it is crucial to incorporate the relevant IP addresses and hostnames into the /etc/hosts file. This step is necessary to enable the HA configuration to accurately resolve hostnames based on the specific IP addresses in use.Note
configure_ha_nodes.shrequires SSH connection to the standby server. If SSH trust is not configured, then you are prompted to enter the SSH password of the standby server during configuration runtimeNote
While configuring UFM HA on Oracle Linux, make sure the SELinux is disabled. You can check SELinux status with
sestatus.
If it is enabled, follow the below steps to disable it:
Run
vi /etc/selinux/config
Add
SELINUX=disabled
Reboot the machine
Verify SELinux is disabled with the command
sestatus.
Option
Description
--cluster-password
UFM HA cluster password for authentication by the pacemaker.
--master-ip
Master (main) server IP address
--standby-ip
Standby server IP address
--virtual-ipOR
--no-vip
UFM HA cluster Virtual IP or configure HA without virtual IP
Depending on the size of your partition, wait for the configuration process to complete and DRBD sync to finish.
Configure HA without SSH Trust
If you cannot establish an SSH trust between your HA servers, you can use
ufm_ha_cluster directly to configure HA. You can see all the options for configuring HA in the Help menu:
ufm_ha_cluster config -h
Usage:
ufm_ha_cluster config [<options>]
Option
Description
Node role (master or standby).
Peer node primary IP address (mandatory).
Local node primary IP address (mandatory).
Peer node secondary IP address (mandatory).
Local node primary IP address (mandatory).
Cluster virtual IP(v4).
Cluster virtual IP(v4).
HA cluster user password.
Show this message
Configure HA without virtual IP
Ignore management interface status if VIP is configured.
Will not failover if master node's secondary IP is down.
To configure HA, follow the below instructions:
Please change the variables in the commands below based on your setup.
[On Standby Server] Run the following command to configure Standby Server:
ufm_ha_cluster config -r standby -e <peer primary ip address> -l <local primary ip address> -E <peer secondary ip address> -L <local secondary ip address> -p <cluster_password>
[On Master Server] Run the following command to configure Master Server:
ufm_ha_cluster config -r master -e <peer primary ip address> -l <local primary ip address> -E <peer secondary ip address> -L <local secondary ip address> -p -i <virtual ip address>
The DRBD is used for syncing File System between the two nodes. DRBD is the default sync method, unless stated otherwise in the configuration file. (see section: "Using File Configuration" below). The DRBD disk that was assigned during installation phase will be mounted as a File System directory, the default option of this mount is "data=ordered", however, it can be override in the configuration file in the "DRBD" section, in order to set the data option to "journal" which offers the highest level of data integrity, but it can impact write performance.
NFS synchronization mechanism can be used instead of DRBD. Multi-Nodes Support can be used with NFS synchronization mechanism only, as described in the following section. To activate this functionality, users must define the following parameters:
Mode: NFS
NFS Server
Shared Folder
Ensure that the NFS version supports nfs4. It is recommended that the NFS server is not one of the UFM-HA nodes. Refer to the section below for details on configuring the file.
The UFM-HA cluster can comprise of more than two nodes. Among these nodes, one will serve as the master, while the others will operate in standby mode.
To configure multiple nodes, users must populate the configuration file '/etc/ufm_ha/ha_nodes.cfg' on all nodes (ensuring that the file is identical across all nodes).
This file contains details about each participating node, including:
Role: Master/Standby
Primary IP address
Secondary IP address
Using File Configuration
The '
/etc/ufm_ha/ha_nodes.cfg' file contains all the necessary information for HA configuration and can serve as a replacement for command-line configuration. The only configuration not saved in the file is the password for security reasons.
To configure, use the following command (should be executed after setting the configuration):
ufm_ha_cluster config –p <password>
The standby nodes must be configured at first, with the last node being set as the master node.
Configuration File
The sample configuration file includes up to three sections for nodes, but users can add additional sections as needed.
[General]
# Connection mode
# in
case dual_link is
true, each node must have primary and secondary IPs
dual_link =
true
# automatic failure cleanup interval (in hours)
# will perform cleanup of failures to enable automatic failover
automatic_failure_cleanup_interval =
24
[Node.
1]
# valid role options: master/standby
role = master
# Mandatory
primary_ip =
# Mandatory
if dual_link =
true
secondary_ip =
[Node.
2]
role = standby
primary_ip =
secondary_ip =
[Node.
3]
role = standby
primary_ip =
secondary_ip =
# Add other Node.x sections
if needed.
[Virtual]
# If virtual IP should not be added, set `no_vip =
true`
no_vip =
virtual_ip =
virtual_ip6 =
ignore_mgmt_failure =
false
# when using BGP virtual IP, you must use the loopback
interface, set `
interface = lo`
# in other cases we let the pcs to decide on the relevant network
interface.
interface =
[FileSync]
# valid options are: drbd/nfs
mode = nfs
[DRBD]
# fill in
case the FileSync.mode is drbd
# drbd data mode. options are: ordered/journal (
default is ordered)
# data=journal offers the highest level of data integrity,
# but it can impact write performance.
data = ordered
[NFS]
# fill in
case the FileSync.mode is nfs
nfs_server =
shared_folder =
Show UFM HA version
Run the following command to show UFM HA version:
ufm_ha_cluster version
Starting UFM HA Cluster
Before starting the UFM cluster, ensure that the DRBD sync is completed.
To start UFM HA cluster:
ufm_ha_cluster start
Checking UFM Cluster Status
To check UFM HA cluster status:
ufm_ha_cluster status
Stopping UFM HA Cluster
To stop UFM HA cluster:
ufm_ha_cluster stop
Takeover Services
The takeover command can be executed on the standby machine so that it will be the master.
ufm_ha_cluster takeover
Master Failover
The failover command can be executed on the master machine so that it will be the standby.
ufm_ha_cluster failover
Automatic cleanup of failed actions
When an action failed in one of the HA nodes, for example DRBD failure, service failure or any other HA resources failure, the failed node will no longer be a candidate of automatic failover until these failed actions are cleaned up. To manually cleanup failed action, the user can run the following command:
pcs resource cleanup
The UFM-HA performs automatic cleanup of failed actions every 24 hours. This period is configurable and can be changed in the
General section in the
ha_nodes.cfg configuration file. See section "Configuration File" above.
Replacing the Standby Node
Install the HA package for the new node (standby).
Disconnect the standby node (the old standby) and run the following command on the master node:
ufm_ha_cluster detach
Config the new standby node; please refer to Configuration.
Connect the new standby to the cluster by running the command on the master node:
ufm_ha_cluster attach -l <local primary ip address> -e <peer primary ip address> -E <peer secondary ip address> -p <cluster_password>
Uninstalling UFM HA
To uninstall UFM HA, first stop the cluster and then run the uninstallation command as follows:
/opt/ufm/ufm_ha/uninstall_ha.sh