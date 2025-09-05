Bug Fixes History
Ref #
Description
4161386
Description: Fixed issue where automatic failover did not occur due to previous failed actions.
Keywords: Automatic Failover, HA
Discovered in Release: v5.7.0
4128470
Description: Fixed the issue with HA Dual-Link that required running
Keywords:
Discovered in Release: v5.7.0
4214538
Description: Fixed issue with UFM is not performing failover when management interface is down.
Keywords: Failover, Management Interface
Discovered in Release: 5.8.0
4143960
Description: Fixed the issue where "marking ringid 1 interface FAULTY" appeared in the syslog due to insufficient network bandwidth.
Keywords: ringid, syslog, HA
Discovered in Release: 1.8.1