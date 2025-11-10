Bug Fixes History

4161386 Description: Fixed issue where automatic failover did not occur due to previous failed actions.

Keywords: Automatic Failover, HA

Discovered in Release: v5.7.0

4128470 Description: Fixed the issue with HA Dual-Link that required running systemctl restart drbd after rebooting the standby node.

Keywords: systemctl , drbd , Dual-link, Standy Reboot

Discovered in Release: v5.7.0

4214538 Description: Fixed issue with UFM is not performing failover when management interface is down.

Keywords: Failover, Management Interface

Discovered in Release: 5.8.0

4143960 Description: Fixed the issue where "marking ringid 1 interface FAULTY" appeared in the syslog due to insufficient network bandwidth.

Keywords: ringid, syslog, HA