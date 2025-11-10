Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref #
Description
#4617151
Description: Fixed an issue where the UFM HA cluster attach command did not work with HA package version
Keywords: HA Cluster, HA Package
Discovered in Release: v5.9.0
#4617150
Description: Fixed an issue with UFM upgrade that was caused by a timeout in starting the cluster.
Keywords: Upgrade, Timeout, HA Cluster
Discovered in Release: v5.9.0
#4601427
Description: Fixed an issue of UFM XDR Appliance node name not being adjustable
Keywords: XDR Appliance, Node, Name
Discovered in Release: v6.0.0