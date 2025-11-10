NVIDIA UFM High-Availability User Guide v6.1.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM High-Availability User Guide v6.1.1  Bug Fixes in This Release

Bug Fixes in This Release

Ref #

Description

#4617151

Description: Fixed an issue where the UFM HA cluster attach command did not work with HA package version

Keywords: HA Cluster, HA Package

Discovered in Release: v5.9.0

#4617150

Description: Fixed an issue with UFM upgrade that was caused by a timeout in starting the cluster.

Keywords: Upgrade, Timeout, HA Cluster

Discovered in Release: v5.9.0

#4601427

Description: Fixed an issue of UFM XDR Appliance node name not being adjustable

Keywords: XDR Appliance, Node, Name

Discovered in Release: v6.0.0
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 10, 2025
content here