NVIDIA UFM High-Availability User Guide v6.1.1
Changes and New Features

Feature

Description

Single Link Support for Replace Standby in UFM HA

Added the --enable-single-link option to the ufm_replace_standby command, enabling support for high availability (HA) configurations that use a single network interface.

Single Link Mode in HA Node Configuration

Updated the configure_ha_nodes.sh script to include a --enable-single-link option, allowing setup of single-interface HA environments.

UFM HA Cluster Restore Improvements

Added the --config-only option to the ufm_ha_cluster restore command, enabling restoration of only configuration files without performing a full system restore.

Enhanced Visibility into UFM Service Startup

Integrated the UFM HA cluster service with the startup logger utility to provide better visibility into the UFM service startup process.

This integration introduces detailed logging for each phase of HA cluster initialization, including system preparation and PCS resource activation, offering clearer insight into service startup progression.
