Monitoring and Troubleshooting
Check UFM Status
Check HA Status
Check DRBD Status
Show DRBD Resource
Show DRBD Disk State
Show DRBD Role
Show DRBD Connectivity
Split-Brain Recovery
For automated HA solution, is it recommended to configure STONITH agents to kill (power-off) a peer node.
Step 1:
Manually choose a node which data modifications will be discarded.
It is called the split-brain victim. Choose wisely; all modifications will be lost! When in doubt, run a backup of the victim’s data before you continue.
When running a Pacemaker cluster, you can enable maintenance mode.
If the split-brain victim is in the Primary role, bring down all applications using this resource.
Now, switch the victim to the Secondary role:
Resync starts automatically if the survivor is in a WFConnection network state. If the split-brain survivor is still in a Standalone connection state, reconnect it:
Now the resynchronization from the survivor (SyncSource) to the victim (SyncTarget) starts immediately. There is no full sync initiated, but all modifications on the victim will be overwritten by the survivor’s data, and modifications on the survivor will be applied to the victim.
Communication
Timeout during HAConfiguration
During the configuration phase of high availability, if you encounter errors regarding connectivity, such as 'Error: Unable to communicate with <master/standby IP>' or connection timeouts—even when server connectivity appears fine, consider checking the ypbind service, as it may be affecting communication.
Stop the ypbind service on the master and standby and configure HA. After the configuration succeeds, enable the ypbind service again.