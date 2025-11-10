NVIDIA UFM High-Availability User Guide v6.1.1
UFM High-Level Architecture

The below figure illustrates the UFM high-level architecture.

FR#1

Support of Active-Standby HA approach. UFM is not designed to run with multiple instances (active-active mode). There are several constraints:

  1. Single SM

  2. Single SharpAM

  3. Single UFM Telemetry

  4. UFM is stateful and manages its internal state (cluster topology model) in RAM

FR#2

Persistent storage usage is required for the following:

  1. Configuration files (UFM, SM, SharpAM, UFM Telemetry, Apache)

  2. DB (SQlite) – history telemetry + configuration + app state

  3. Operation history – logs, events, alarms

Solution Options

FR#1

Develop “ufm operator” examples, refer to:

FR2#

1. KVS DB (etcd), Config Maps

2. 3rd party Cache\DB with load-balancing HA built-in (Redis, MongoDB, etc)
