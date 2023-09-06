On This Page
Banner
|
banner login <string>
Sets the CLI welcome banner message.
|
Syntax Description
|
string
|
Text banner
|
Default
|
"Mellanox MLNX-OS UFM Appliance Management"
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show banner
|
Notes
|
The banner’s content changes in case of different system issues
|
banner motd <string>
Sets the contents of the /etc/motd file.
|
Syntax Description
|
string
|
Text banner
|
Default
|
"Mellanox Switch"
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show banner
|
Notes
|
If more then one word is used (there is a space) quotation marks should be added (i.e. "xxxx xxxx")
|
show banner
Displays configured banners.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
banner login
|
Notes