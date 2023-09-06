NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.10.1
CLI Session

This chapter displays all the relevant commands used to manage CLI session terminal.

cli clear-history

cli clear-history

Clears the command history of the current user.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # cli clear-history

Related Commands

Notes

cli default

cli default {auto-logout <minutes> | paging enable | prefix-modes {enable | show-config} | progress enable | prompt {confirm-reload | confirm-reset | confirm-unsaved | empty-password}
no cli default {auto-logout | paging enable | prefix-modes {enable | show-config} | progress enable prompt {confirm-reload | confirm-reset | confirm-unsaved | empty-password}

Configures default CLI options for all future sessions.
The no form of the command deletes or disables the default CLI options.

Syntax Description

minutes

Configures keyboard inactivity timeout for automatic logout. Range: 0-35791. Setting the value to 0 or using the no form of the command disables the auto-logout.

paging enable

Enables text viewing one screen at a time

prefix-modes {enable | show-config}

Configures the prefix modes feature of CLI.

  • "prefix-modes enable" enables prefix modes for current and all future sessions

  • "prefix-modes show-config" uses prefix modes in “show configuration” output for current and all future sessions

progress enable

Enables progress updates

prompt confirm-reload

Prompts for confirmation before rebooting

prompt confirm-reset

Prompts for confirmation before resetting to factory state

prompt confirm-unsaved

Confirms whether or not to save unsaved changes before rebooting

prompt empty-password

Prompts for a password if none is specified in a pseudo-URL for SCP

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # cli default prefix-modes enable

Related Commands

show cli

Notes

cli session

cli session {auto-logout <minutes> | paging enable | prefix-modes {enable | show-config} | progress enable | terminal {length <size> | resize | type <terminal-type> | width} | x-display full <display>}
no cli session {auto-logout | paging enable | prefix-modes {enable | show-config} | progress enable | terminal type | x-display}

Configures default CLI options for all future sessions.
The no form of the command deletes or disables the CLI sessions.

Syntax Description

minutes

Configures keyboard inactivity timeout for automatic logout. Range: 0-35791. Setting the value to 0 or using the no form of the command disables the auto logout.

paging enable

Enables text viewing one screen at a time

prefix-modes enable | show-config

Configures the prefix modes feature of CLI.
“prefix-modes enable” enables prefix modes for current and all future sessions
“prefix-modes show-config” uses prefix modes in “show configuration” output for current and all future sessions

progress enable

Enables progress updates

terminal length

Sets the number of lines for the current terminal. Range: 5-999.

terminal resize

Resizes the CLI terminal settings (to match the actual terminal window)

terminal-type

Sets the terminal type. Valid options: ansi, console, dumb, linux, unknown, vt52, vt100, vt102, vt220, vt320, xterm.

terminal width

Sets the width of the terminal in characters. Range: 34-999.

x-display full <display>

Specifies the display as a raw string (e.g localhost:0.0)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # cli session auto-logout

Related Commands

show terminal

Notes

show cli

show cli

Displays the CLI configuration and status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show cli
CLI current session settings:
  Maximum line size:        8192
 Terminal width:           171 columns
  Terminal length:          38 rows
  Terminal type:            xterm
  X display setting:        (none)
  Auto-logout:              disabled
  Paging:                   enabled
  Progress tracking:        enabled
  Prefix modes:             disabled
 
CLI defaults for future sessions:
  Auto-logout:              disabled
  Paging:                   enabled
  Progress tracking:        enabled
  Prefix modes:             enabled (and use in 'show configuration')
 
Settings for both this session and future ones:
  Show hidden config:        yes
  Confirm losing changes:    yes
  Confirm reboot/shutdown:   no
  Confirm factory reset:     yes
  Prompt on empty password:  yes

Related Commands

cli default

Notes

