Cryptography (X.509, IPSec)

crypto certificate name {<name> | system-self-signed} {comment <new comment> | generate self-signed [comment <cert-comment> | common-name <domain> | country-code <code> | days-valid <days> | email-addr <address> | key-size-bits <bits> | locality <name> | org-unit <name> | organization <name> | serial-num <number> | state-or-prov <name>]} | private-key pem <PEM string> | prompt-private-key | public-cert [comment <comment string> | pem <PEM string>] | regenerate days-valid <days> | rename <new name>}

no crypto certificate name <cert-name>

Configures default values for certificate generation.

The no form of the command clears/deletes certain certificate settings.