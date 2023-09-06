InfiniBand Utilities

ib iblinkinfo [<iblinkinfo-options>] [matching <expression>] [count] Reports link info for each port in an IB fabric, node by node. Optionally, iblinkinfo can do partial scans and limit its output to parts of a fabric.

Syntax Description matching A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search

count The number of times the matching expression appears

Default N/A

Configuration Mode config

History 1.5

1.6 Updated the command's format and added new parameters

