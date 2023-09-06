NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.10.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.10.1  Interface

On This Page

Interface

This chapter describes the commands that configure and monitor the network interface.

interface

interface {eth0 | eth1 | eth2 | eth3 | ib0 | ib1 | bond0}

Enters a network interface context.

Syntax Description

eth0

Management port 0 (out of band)

eth1

Management port 1 (out of band)

eth2

Management port 2 (out of band)

eth3

Management port 3 (out of band)

ib0

InfiniBand interface 0 (part of bond0)

ib1

InfiniBand interface 1 (part of bond0)

bond0

IP-over-IB bonded interface which consist of ib0 and ib1

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # interface eth0
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config interface eth0) #

Related Commands

show interfaces

Notes

ip address

ip address <IP address> <netmask>
no ip address

Sets the IP address and netmask of this interface.
The no form of the command clears the IP address and netmask of this interface.

Syntax Description

IP address

IPv4 address

netmask

Subnet mask of IP address

Default

0.0.0.0/0

Configuration Mode

config interface

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config interface eth0) # ip address 10.10.10.10 255.255.255.0

Related Commands

interface
show interfaces

Notes

If DHCP is enabled on the specified interface, then the DHCP IP assignment will hold until DHCP is disabled

alias ip address

alias <index> ip address < IP address> <netmask>
no alias <index>

Adds an additional IP address to the specified interface. The secondary address will appear in the output of “show interface” under the data of the primary interface along with the alias.
The no form of the command removes the secondary address to the specified interface.

Syntax Description

alias

A number to be associated with the secondary IP

IP address

IPv4 address

netmask

Subnet mask of IP address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config interface eth0) # alias 2 ip address 9.9.9.9 255.255.255.255

Related Commands

interface
show interfaces

Notes

  • If DHCP is enabled on the specified interface, then the DHCP IP assignment will hold until DHCP is disabled

  • More than one additional IP address can be added to the interface

mtu

mtu <size>
no mtu

Sets the maximum transmission unit (MTU) size for this interface in bytes.
The no form of the command resets the MTU to its default.

Syntax Description

bytes

Range: 65-1500 [bytes]

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config interface eth0) # mtu 1500

Related Commands

interface
show interfaces <if-name>

Notes

duplex

duplex <duplex>
no duplex

Sets the duplex mode of the interface.
The no form of the command resets the duplex setting to its default value.

Syntax Description

duplex

  • half – half duplex

  • full – full duplex

  • auto – auto-duplex sensing (half or full)

Default

auto

Configuration Mode

config interface

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config interface eth0) # duplex auto

Related Commands

interface
show interfaces <if-name>

Notes

  • Setting the duplex to “auto” also sets the speed to “auto”

  • Setting the duplex to “half” or “full” also sets the speed to a manual setting which is determined by querying the interface to find out its current auto-detected state

speed

speed <speed>
no speed

Sets interface speed in Mbps.
The no form of the command resets the speed setting to its default value.

Syntax Description

speed

  • 10 – 10Mbps

  • 100 – 100Mbps

  • 1000 – 1000Mbps

  • auto – auto-speed sensing (10/100/1000Mbps)

Default

auto

Configuration Mode

config interface

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config interface eth0) # speed auto

Related Commands

interface
show interfaces <if-name>

Notes

  • Setting the speed to “auto” also sets the duplex to “auto”

  • Setting the speed to 10, 100, or 1000 also sets the duplex to a manual setting which is determined by querying the interface to find out its current auto-detected state

dhcp

dhcp [renew]
no dhcp

Enables DHCP on the specified interface.
The no form of the command disables DHCP on the specified interface.

Syntax Description

renew

Forces a renewal of the IP address. A restart on the DHCP client for the specified interface will be issued.

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config interface

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config interface eth0) # dhcp

Related Commands

interface
show interfaces <if-name> configured

Notes

  • When enabling DHCP, the IP address and netmask are received via DHCP hence, the static IP address configuration is ignored

  • Enabling DHCP disables zeroconf and vice versa

  • Setting a static IP address and netmask does not disable DHCP. DHCP is disabled by using the “no” form of this command, or by enabling zeroconf.

zeroconf

zeroconf
no zeroconf

Enables zeroconf on the specified interface.
The no form of the command disables the use of zeroconf on the specified interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config interface

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config interface eth0) # zeroconf

Related Commands

interface
show interfaces <if-name> configured

Notes

  • Enabling zeroconf randomly chooses a unique link-local IPv4 address from the 169.254.0.0/16 block

  • This command is an alternative to DHCP

  • Enabling zeroconf disables DHCP and vice versa

shutdown

shutdown
no shutdown

Disables the specified interface.
The no form of the command enables the specified interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config interface

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config interface eth0) # shutdown

Related Commands

interface
show interfaces <if-name> configured

Notes

comment

comment <string>
no comment

Adds a comment for an interface.
The no form of the command removes a comment for an interface.

Syntax Description

string

A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed when interface records are listed

Default

""

Configuration Mode

config interface

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config interface eth0) # comment my_interface

Related Commands

interface
show interfaces <if-name>

Notes

show interfaces

show interfaces <ifname> [configured | brief]

Displays information about the specified interface, configuration status, and counters.

Syntax Description

ifname

The interface whose data to display (e.g., “eth0”, “eth1”, etc.)

configured

Displays interface configuration

brief

Displays interface configuration and status in brief format

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

4.1.0

Updated output

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show interfaces eth0 
Interface eth0 status: 
 Comment: 
 Admin up: yes 
 Link up: yes 
 DHCP running: yes 
 IP address: 172.30.30.8 
 Netmask: 255.255.0.0 
 IPv6 enabled: yes
 Autoconf enabled: no
 Autoconf route: yes
 Autoconf privacy: no
 DHCPv6 running: no
 IPv6 addresses: 1
 IPv6 address: fe80::a6bf:1ff:fe00:9c20/64
 Speed: 1000Mb/s (auto)
 Duplex: full (auto)
 Interface type: ethernet 
 Interface source: physical 
 MTU: 1500
 HW address: A4:BF:01:00:9C:20
 
 RX bytes: 1629833421 TX bytes: 2808005 
 RX packets: 12981118 TX packets: 51988 
 RX mcast packets: 26852703 TX discards: 0 
 RX discards: 0 TX errors: 0 
 RX errors: 0 TX overruns: 0 
 RX overruns: 0 TX carrier: 0 
 RX frame: 0 TX collisions: 0 
 TX queue len: 1000

Related Commands

interface <ifname> ip address <IP address> <netmask>

Notes

ipv6 enable

ipv6 enable
no ipv6 enable

Enables all IPv6 addressing for this interface.
The no form of the command disables all IPv6 addressing for this interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

4.1.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config interface eth0)# ipv6 enable

Related Commands

ipv6 address
show interface

Notes

  • The interface identifier is a 64-bit long modified EUI-64, which is based on the MAC address of the interface.

  • If IPv6 is enabled on an interface, the system will automatically add a link-local address to the interface. Link-local addresses can only be used to communicate with other hosts on the same link, and packets with link-local addresses are never forwarded by a router.

  • A link-local address, which may not be removed, is required for proper IPv6 operation. The link-local addresses start with “fe80::”, and are combined with the interface identifier to form the complete address.

ipv6 address

ipv6 address {<IPv6 address>/<netmask> | autoconfig [default | privacy]}
no ipv6 {<IPv6 address/netmask> | autoconfig [default | privacy]}

Configures IPv6 address and netmask to this interface, static or autoconfig options are possible.
The no form of the command removes the given IPv6 address and netmask or disables the autoconfig options.

Syntax Description

IPv6 address/netmask

Configures a static IPv6 address and netmask. Format example: 2001:db8:1234::5678/64.

autoconfig

Enables IPv6 stateless address auto configuration (SLAAC) for this interface. An address will be automatically added to the interface based on an IPv6 prefix learned from router advertisements, combined with an interface identifier.

autoconfig default

Enables default learning routes. The default route will be discovered automatically, if the autoconfig is enabled.

autoconfig privacy

Uses privacy extensions for SLAAC to construct the autoconfig address, if the autoconfig is enabled

Default

No IP address available, auto config is enabled

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

4.1.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config interface eth0)# ipv6 fe80::202:c9ff:fe5e:a5d8/64

Related Commands

ipv6 address
show interface

Notes

  • On a given interface, up to 16 addresses can be configured

  • For Ethernet, the default interface identifier is a 64-bit long modified EUI-64, which is based on the MAC address of the interface

ipv6 dhcp client enable

ipv6 dhcp client enable
no ipv6 dhcp client enable

Enables DHCPv6 on this interface.
The no form of the command disables DHCPv6 on this interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

4.1.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config interface eth0)# ipv6 dhcp client enable

Related Commands

ipv6 dhcp client renew
show ipv6 dhcp

Notes

ipv6 dhcp client renew

ipv6 dhcp client renew

Renews DHCPv6 lease for this interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

4.1.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config interface eth0)# ipv6 dhcp client renew

Related Commands

ipv6 dhcp client enable
show ipv6 dhcp

Notes

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 6, 2023
content here