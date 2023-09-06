NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.10.1
radius-server

radius-server {key <secret>| retransmit <retries> | timeout <seconds>}
no radius-server {key | retransmit | timeout}

Sets global RADIUS server attributes.
The no form of the command resets the attributes to their default values.

Syntax Description

key

Sets a secret key (shared hidden text string), known to the system and to the RADIUS server

retransmit

Number of retries (0-5) before exhausting from the authentication

timeout

Timeout in seconds between each retry (1-60)

Default

3 seconds, 1 retry

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # radius-server retransmit 3

Related Commands

aaa authorization
radius-server host
show radius

Notes

Each RADIUS server can override those global parameters using the command "radius-server host"

radius-server host

radius-server host <ip-address> {enable | auth-port <port> | key <secret>| retransmit <retries> | timeout <seconds>}
no radius-server host <ip-address> {enable | auth-port }

Configures RADIUS server attributes.
The no form of the command resets the attributes to their default values and deletes the RADIUS server.

Syntax Description

ip-address

RADIUS server IP address

enable

Administrative enable of the RADIUS server

auth-port

RADIUS server UDP port number

key

Sets a secret key (shared hidden text string) known to the system and to the RADIUS server

retransmit

Number of retries (0-5) before exhausting from the authentication

timeout

Timeout in seconds between each retry (1-60)

Default

3 seconds, 1 retry
Default UDP port is 1812

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # radius-server host 40.40.40.40

Related Commands

aaa authorization
radius-server
show radius

Notes

  • RADIUS servers are tried in the order they are configured

  • If you do not specify a parameter for this configured RADIUS server, the configuration will be taken from the global RADIUS server configuration. Refer to "radius-server" command.

show radius

show radius

Displays RADIUS configurations.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show radius
RADIUS defaults:
    Key:             3333
    Timeout:         3
    Retransmit:      1
RADIUS servers:
   40.40.40.40:1812
      Enabled:         yes
      Key:             3333 (default)
      Timeout:         3 (default)
      Retransmit:      1 (default)

Related Commands

aaa authorization
radius-server
radius-server host

Notes

