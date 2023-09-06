On This Page
- ib sharp enable
- ib sharp allocation enable
- ib sharp job-pkey-on-tree enable
- ib sharp smx-protocol
- ib sharp smx-sock-interface
- ib sharp smx-sock-port
- ib sharp smx-ucx-interface
- ib sharp topology-api enable
- show ib sharp
- show ib sharp log
- show ib sharp log continuous
- show ib sharp log files
- show ib sharp log matching
- show ib sharp log not matching
SHARP Aggregation Manager
ib sharp enable
Enables NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
show ib sharp
Notes
ib sharp allocation enable
Enables NVIDIA SHARP allocation reservation.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
show ib sharp
Notes
ib sharp job-pkey-on-tree enable
Enable setting job PKEY on the aggregation tree allocated for the job.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
show ib sharp
Notes
ib sharp smx-protocol {sockets | ucx}
Configures network protocol to be used by SMX.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
sockets
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.3.0
Example
Related Commands
show ib sharp
Notes
ib sharp smx-sock-interface {eth0 | eth1}
Sets the socket interface to be used by SMX.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
The first interface found in UP state is used
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
First release
4.5.0
Updated command from ib sharp interface to ib sharp smx-sock-interface
Example
Related Commands
show ib sharp
Notes
ib sharp smx-sock-port <1-65535>
Sets the socket port to be used by SM
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
6126
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
First release
4.5.0
Updated command from ib sharp port to ib sharp smx-sock-port
Example
Related Commands
show ib sharp
Notes
ib sharp smx-ucx-interface {ib0 | ib1}
Sets the UCX interface to be used by SMX.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.5.0
Example
Related Commands
show ib sharp
Notes
ib sharp topology-api enable
Enables the SHARP topology API.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.5.1
Example
Related Commands
show ib sharp
Notes
show ib sharp
Displays the configuration of NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
4.3.0
Updated output
4.5.0
Updated output
4.5.1
Updated output
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show ib sharp log
Displays NVIDIA SHARP log file in a scrollable pager.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show ib sharp log continuous
Displays new NVIDIA SHARP log messages as they happen.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show ib sharp log files
Displays archived log files.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show ib sharp log matching <reg-exp>
Display NVIDIA SHARP logs that match a given regular expression.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show ib sharp log not matching <reg-exp>
Display NVIDIA SHARP logs that do not match a given regular expression.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes