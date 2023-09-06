NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.10.1
ufm agent interface

ufm agent interface {eth0 | eth1}
no ufm agent interface {eth0 | eth1}

Sets UFM agent interface.
The no form of the command removes the settings for UFM agent interface.

Syntax Description

eth0

Adds/removes UFM agent interface to eth0

eth1

Adds/removes UFM agent interface to eth1

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config interface eth0) # ufm agent interface eth1

Related Commands

Notes

show ufm agent

Displays the configured settings for UFM agent.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [mgmt-sa] (config) # show ufm agent interface
eth0

Related Commands

ufm agent

Notes

