On This Page
Web Server
|
web auto-logout <number-of-minutes>
Configures length of user inactivity before auto-logout of a web session.
|
Syntax Description
|
number-of-minutes
|
The length of user inactivity in minutes.
|
Default
|
60 minutes
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show web
|
Notes
|
The no form of the command does not automatically log users out due to inactivity.
|
web enable
Enables the web-based management console.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show web
|
Notes
|
web http {enable | redirect}
Configures HTTP access to the web-based management console.
|
Syntax Description
|
enable
|
Enable HTTP access to the web-based management console
|
redirect
|
Enables redirection to HTTPS
|
Default
|
HTTP is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show web
|
Notes
|
If HTTP access is enabled, this specifies whether a redirect from the HTTP port to the HTTPS port should be issued to mandate secure HTTPS access.
|
web httpd listen {enable | interface <ifName>}
Enables the listen interface restricted list for HTTP and HTTPS.
|
Syntax Description
|
enable
|
Enable HTTP access to the web-based management console
|
interface
|
Adds interface to Web server access restriction list (i.e. eth0, eth1)
|
Default
|
Listening is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show web
|
Notes
|
If enabled, and if at least one of the interfaces listed is eligible to be a listen interface, then HTTP/HTTPS requests will only be accepted on those interfaces. Otherwise, HTTP/HTTPS requests are accepted on any interface.
|
web https {certificate {default-cert | name <name> | regenerate} | enable | ssl}
Configure HTTPS access to the web-based management console.
|
Syntax Description
|
certificate
|
Configure the certificate to use for HTTPS connections
|
enable
|
Enable HTTPS access o the web-based management console
|
ssl
|
Configure SSL/TLS settings for HTTPS
|
Default
|
HTTPS is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show web
|
Notes
|
web session {renewal <minutes> | timeout <minutes>}
Configures session settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
renewal
|
Configures time before expiration to renew a session
|
timeout
|
Configures time after which a session expires
|
Default
|
timeout – 2.5 hours
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show web
|
Notes
|
web proxy auth {authtype <type>| basic [password <password> | username <username>]}
Configures authentication settings for web proxy authentication.
|
Syntax Description
|
type
|
Configures the type of authentication to use with web proxy. Possible values:
|
basic
|
Configures HTTP basic authentication settings for proxy
|
password
|
A password used for HTTP basic authentication with the web proxy
|
username
|
A username used for HTTP basic authentication with the web proxy
|
Default
|
Web proxy is disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show web
|
Notes
|
web proxy host <ip-address> [port <port-number>]
Adds and enables a proxy to be used for any HTTP or FTP downloads.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IPv4 address
|
port
|
Sets the web proxy default port
|
Default
|
1080
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show web
|
Notes
|
show web
Displays the web configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes