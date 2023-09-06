On This Page
Data Management
ufm data backup [<backup-file>][with-telemetry]
Backs up UFM data files.
Syntax Description
backup file
Backup file name to be generated
with-telemetry
Backup UFM historical telemetry
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm data delete <zip file>
Deletes a UFM data archive from the hard drive.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm data fetch <URL>
Deletes a UFM data archive from the hard drive.
Syntax Description
URL
Supported formats: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. (e.g., scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm data reset
Resets the UFM data (both the configuration and the database data).
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm data restore <zip file>
Restores UFM data files.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm data upload <zip file> <URL>
Uploads UFM data files to a remote host or a USB device.
Syntax Description
URL
Supported formats: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. (e.g., scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes