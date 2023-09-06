IP Diagnostic Tools

Bypasses the normal routing and send directly to a host on an attached network

Performs AS path lookups in routing registries and print results directly after the corresponding addresses

Routes packets throw the specified gateway (maximum 8 for IPv4 and 127 for IPv6)

Sets the max number of hops—max TTL to be reached (default is 30)

Sets the number of probes to be tried simultaneously (default is 16)

Uses destination port. It is an initial value for the UDP destination port (incremented by each probe, default is 33434), for the ICMP seq number (incremented as well, default from 1), and the constant destination port for TCP tries (default is 80)

Sets the TOS (IPv4 type of service) or TC (IPv6 traffic class) value for outgoing packets

Sets the number of seconds to wait for response to a probe (default is 5.0). Non-integer (float point) values allowed too.

Sets the number of probes per each hop (default is 3)

-z