NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.11.1
NTP, Clock and Time Zones

clock set

clock set <hh:mm:ss> [<yyyy/mm/dd>]

Sets the time and date.

Syntax Description

hh:mm:ss

Time

yyyy/mm/dd

Date

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # clock set 23:23:23 2012/12/15

Related Commands

show clock

Notes

If not specified, the date will be left as is

clock timezone

clock timezone [<zone word> [<zone word> [<zone word>] [<zone word>]]]

Sets the system time zone. The time zone may be specified in one of three ways:

  • A nearby city whose time zone rules to follow. The system has a large list of cities which can be displayed by the help and completion system. They are organized hierarchically because there are too many of them to display in a flat list. A given city may be required to be specified in two, three, or four words, depending on the city.

  • An offset from UTC. This will be in the form UTC-offset UTC, UTC-offset UTC+<0-14>, UTC-offset UTC-<1-12>.

  • UTC (Universal Time, which is almost identical to GMT), and this is the default time zone

The no form of the command resets time zone to its default (GMT).

Syntax Description

zone word

The possible forms this could take include: continent, city, continent, country, city, continent, region, country, city, ocean, and/or island.

Default

GMT

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # clock timezone America North United_States Other New_York

Related Commands

show clock

Notes

If not specified, the date will be left as is

ntp

ntp {disable | enable | {peer | server} <ip-address> [version <number> | disable]}
no ntp {disable | enable | {peer | server} <ip-address> [disable]}

Configures NTP.
The no form of the command negates NTP options.

Syntax Description

disable

Disables NTP

enable

Enables NTP

peer | server

Configures an NTP peer or server node

ip-address

IPv4 address

version

Specifies the NTP version number of this peer. Possible values are 3 or 4.

Default

NTP is enabled
NTP version number is 4

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # no ntp peer 192.168.10.24 disable

Related Commands

show ntp

Notes

ntpdate

ntpdate <ip-address>

Sets the system clock using the specified SNTP server.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ntpdate 192.168.10.10
15 Dec 17:25:40 ntpdate[15206]: adjust time server 192.168.10.10 offset -0.000092 sec

Related Commands

show ntp

Notes

This is a one-time operation and does not cause the clock to be kept in sync on an ongoing basis. It will generate an error if SNTP is enabled since the socket it requires will already be in use.

show clock

show clock

Displays the current system time, date and time zone.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show clock
Time: 23:23:26
Date: 2012/12/15
Time zone: America North United_States Other New_York

Related Commands

clock set
clock timezone
ntp
ntpdate

Notes

show ntp

show ntp

Displays the current NTP settings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ntp
NTP is enabled.
Clock is unsynchronized.
No NTP peers or servers configured.

Related Commands

ntp
ntpdate

Notes

