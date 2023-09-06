NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.11.1
OpenSM

ib qos

ib qos [enable]

Manages advanced SM QoS options.

Syntax Description

enable

Enables advanced QoS management on this node

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm allow-both-pkeys

ib sm allow-both-pkeys
no ib sm allow-both-pkeys

Enables having both a full and limited membership on the same partition.
The no form of the command disables having both full and limited memberships on the same partition.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.6

Example
ufmapl [mgmt-ha-active] (config) # ib sm allow-both-pkeys

Related Commands

show ib sm allow-both-pkey
ib partition management defmember

Notes

show ib sm allow-both-pkeys

show ib sm allow-both-pkeys

Displays if both full and limited memberships on the same partition are enabled or not.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

2.6

Example
ufmapl [mgmt-ha-active] (config) # show ib sm allow-both-pkeys
disable

Related Commands

ib sm allow-both-pkeys

Notes

ib sm ar-sl-mask

ib sm ar-sl-mask <mask>
no ib sm ar-sl-mask

Configures the adaptive routing SL mask.
The no form of the command rests the mask value to default.

Syntax Description

mask

Range: 0x0000-0xffff

Default

0xffff

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.2.0

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sm ar-sl-mask 0xfffe

Related Commands

show ib sm ar-sl-mask

Notes

show ib sm ar-sl-mask

show ib sm ar-sl-mask

Displays the adaptive routing SL mask.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.2.0

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib sm ar-sl-mask
0xffff

Related Commands

ib sm ar-sl-mask

Notes

ib sm configuration import

[no] ib sm configuration import [cn-guid | congestion-control | fts | port-search-ordering | guid-routing-order | lid-matrix-dump | prefix-routes | held-back-sw | opensm-health-policy-user-ext | rch-policy | hop-weights | per-module-logging | root-guid | ids-guid | partition-config-user-ext | pgrp-policy | sa-db | io-guid | port-prof-ignore | topo-policy] <url>

Imports the Subnet Manager configuration.
The no form of the command deletes the imported configuration files.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

4.3.0

Added congestion-control parameter

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) #

Related Commands

show ib sm configuration import

Notes

show ib sm configuration import

show ib sm configuration import

Displays imported subnet manager configuration files.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.3.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib sm configuration import 
port_prof_ignore_file                     -----
hop_weights_file                          -----
port_search_ordering_file                 -----
mc_roots_file                             -----
lid_matrix_dump_file                      -----
lfts_file                                 -----
root_guid_file                            -----
pgrp_policy_file                          -----
topo_policy_file                          -----
rch_policy_file                           -----
held_back_sw_file                         -----
cn_guid_file                              -----
io_guid_file                              -----
ids_guid_file                             -----
guid_routing_order_file                   -----
sa_db_file                                -----
per_module_logging_file                   -----
congestion_control_policy_file            imported
prefix_routes_file                        -----
router_policy_file                        -----
verbose_bypass_policy_file                -----
sa_db_dump_file                           -----
subnet_lst_file                           -----
virt_dump_file                            -----
health-policy.conf.user_ext               imported
partitions.conf.user_ext                  imported

Related Commands

ib sm configuration import

Notes

ib sm congestion-control

ib sm congestion-control {enable | ignore}
no ib sm congestion-control enable

Configure congestion control.
The no form of the command disables congestion control configuration.

Syntax Description

enable

Enables congestion control

ignore

Ignores congestion control configuration

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ib sm congestion-control enable

Related Commands

show ib sm congestion-control

Notes

show ib sm congestion-control

show ib sm congestion-control

Displays congestion control configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ib sm congestion-control 
ignore

Related Commands

ib sm congestion-control

Notes

ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine

ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine <int>
no ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine

Configures maximum number of CAs on the switch before it is considered a spine instead of leaf.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

int

Range: 1-126

Default

2

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine 20

Related Commands

show ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine

Notes

show ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine

show ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine

Displays maximum number of CAs on the switch before it is considered a spine instead of leaf.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine
20

Related Commands

ib sm dfp max-cas-on-spine

Notes

ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode

ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode {allow-in-intermediate-groups | allow-turns-through-intermediate-spine | disable}

Configures whether to allow turns through intermediate spine.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode allow-in-intermediate-groups

Related Commands

show ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode

Notes

show ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode

show ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode

Displays mode of taking down up-turns in intermediate groups with DF+ routing engine.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode 
allow down up turns in intermediate groups

Related Commands

ib sm dfp down-up-turns-mode

Notes

ib sm files opensm-dump delete

ib sm files opensm-dump delete

Deletes OpenSM dump files.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.6.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ib sm files opensm-dump delete

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm force-log-flush

ib sm force-log-flush [enable]

Forces log flush after every write.

Syntax Description

enable

Enables force log flush after every write

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sm force-log-flush enable

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm force-link-speed

ib sm force-link-speed

Sets SM behavior for port speed on switch ports.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
no ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

Preserves PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port when generating PKey tables for a certain port.
The no form of the command calculates PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.6

Example
ufmapl [mgmt-ha-active] (config) # no ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

Related Commands

show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
ib sm allow-both-pkeys

Notes

show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

Displays whether PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port are preserved or not.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

2.6

Example
ufmapl [mgmt-ha-active] (config) # show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
enable

Related Commands

ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

Notes

ib sm log-flags

ib sm log-flags [all | debug | error | frames | funcs | info | none | routing | verbose]

Configures all log-files.

Syntax Description

all

Error info verbose debug funcs frames routing

debug

Logs diagnostic messages, high volume

error

Logs error messages

frames

Logs all SMP and GMP frames

funcs

Logs function entry/exit, very high volume

info

Logs basic messages, low volume

none

Turns off all logging flags

routing

Logs FDB routing information

verbose

Logs interesting stuff, moderate volume

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

show ib sm log

show ib sm log [continuous | files | matching | not]

Displays ib sm log event.

Syntax Description

continuous

Displays new event log messages as they arrive

files

Displays archived log files

matching

Displays event logs that match a given regular expression

not

Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm partition-config-merge

ib sm partition-config-merge

Merges the partitions.conf.user_ext into the partitions.conf and starts the heavy sweep on the SM. To use after importing the specific file or importing all configuration files.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.6

Example
ufmapl [mgmt-ha-active] (config) # ib sm partition-config-merge

Related Commands

ib sm configuration import partition-config-user-ext

Notes

The SM must be running for this command to work.

ib sm root-guid

ib sm root-guid <guid>
no ib sm root-guid <guid>

Adds a root GUID for the SM.
The no form of the command removes the GUID from the SM.

Syntax Description

guid

The root GUID number in hexadecimal notation
For example: 0x0002c903006ad830

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.6

Example
ufmapl [mgmt-ha-active] (config) # ib sm root-guid 0x0002c903006ad830

Related Commands

show ib sm root-guid

Notes

The list of root GUIDs are relevant when the routing algorithm is up-down or fat-tree.

show ib sm root-guid

show ib sm root-guid

Displays all configured root GUIDs for the SM.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

2.6

Example
ufmapl [mgmt-ha-active] (config) # show ib sm root-guid
0x0002c903006ad830
0x0002c903006ae120
0x0002c903006af520

Related Commands

ib sm root-guid

Notes

ib sm routing-engines

ib sm routing-engines [dfsssp | dor | file | ftree | minhop | torus-2QoS | updn | chain | pqft]

Sets the routing engine of the SM. Multiple routing engines can be specified separated by a space so that specific ordering of routing algorithms is tried if earlier routing engines fail.

Syntax Description

dfsssp

Includes 'dfsssp' (EXPERIMENTAL) engine in selection of routing engines

dor

Includes 'dor' engine in selection of routing engines

file

Includes 'file' engine in selection of routing engines

ftree

Includes 'ftree' engine in selection of routing engines

minhop

Includes 'minhop' engine in selection of routing engines

none

No routing engines specified; use SM default(s)

sssp

Includes 'sssp' (EXPERIMENTAL) engine in selection of routing engines

torus-2QoS

Includes 'torus-2QoS' engine in selection of routing engines

updn

Includes 'updn' engine in selection of routing engines

chain

Includes 'chain' engine in selection of routing engines

pqft

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm routing-threads-num

ib sm routing-threads-num <int>
no ib sm routing-threads-num

Configures number of CPUs to use for parallel calculations.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

int

Range: 1-8

Default

1

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ib sm routing-threads-num 5

Related Commands

show ib sm routing-threads-num

Notes

show ib sm routing-threads-num

show ib sm routing-threads-num

Displays number of CPUs configured to use for parallel calculations.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ib sm routing-threads-num
5

Related Commands

ib sm routing-threads-num

Notes

ib sm scatter-ports

ib sm scatter-ports

Assigns ports in a random order instead of round-robin.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm smp-window

ib sm smp-window <value>
no ib sm smp-window

Sets the maximum number of SMPs sent in parallel.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

value

0-256

Default

8

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.6

Example
UFM-APL (config) # ib sm smp-window 10

Related Commands

show ib sm smp-windows

Notes

show ib sm smp-window

show ib sm smp-window

Displays the maximum number of SMPs sent in parallel.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

2.6

Example
UFM-APL (config) # show ib sm smp-window
10

Related Commands

ib sm smp-window

Notes

ib sm ufm-events

ib sm ufm-events {all | security}
no ib sm ufm-events

Configures which traps the SM sends to the UFM.
The no form of the command configures that no traps are sent to the UFM (i.e. "none").

Syntax Description

all

Sends all traps to the UFM

security

Sends security traps to the UFM only

Default

0xffff

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.2.0

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sm ufm-events security

Related Commands

show ib sm ufm-events

Notes

show ib sm ufm-events

show ib sm ufm-events

Displays the types of traps configured to be sent to the UFM by the SM.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.2.0

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib sm ufm-events
 
Determines which Subnet Manager traps will be sent to UFM:      security

Related Commands

ib sm ufm-events

Notes

ib sm use-ucast-cache enable

ib sm use-ucast-cache enable

Allows SM to use cached routine data (LMC=0 only).

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm virtualization enable

ib sm virtualization enable
no ib sm virtualization enable

Enables virtualization on all supported ports (default).
The no form of the command disables virtualization on all supporting ports.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.6

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sm virtualization enable

Related Commands

show ib sm virtualization

Notes

It is not possible to modify the virtualization support in case OpenSM or UFM are running.

ib sm virtualization ignore

ib sm virtualization ignore

No virtualization support.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.6

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sm virtualization ignore

Related Commands

show ib sm virtualization

Notes

It is not possible to modify the virtualization support in case OpenSM or UFM are running.

show ib sm virtualization

show ib sm virtualization

Displays virtualization support.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.6

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib sm virtualization
ignore

Related Commands

ib sm virtualization enable
ib sm virtualization ignore

Notes

ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process

ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process <value>
no ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process

Sets the maximum number of ports to be processed simultaneously.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

value

Range: 1-65535

Default

64

Configuration Mode

config

History

2.6

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process 20

Related Commands

show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process

Notes

show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process

show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process

Displays the maximum number of ports to be processed simultaneously.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

2.6

Example
UFM-APL (config) # show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
20

Related Commands

ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process

Notes

ufm multi-port-sm

ufm multi-port-sm enable
ufm multi-port-sm ha-enable
no ufm multi-port-sm enable

Enables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs.
The no form of the command disables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs.

Syntax Description

enable – enables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs
ha-enable – enables multi-port SM with high availability

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm multi-port-sm enable

Related Commands

show ufm multi-port-sm

Notes

show ufm multi-port-sm

show ufm multi-port-sm

Displays whether configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs is enabled.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ufm multi-port-sm
Enable

Related Commands

ufm multi-port-sm enable

Notes

ufm sm-static-lid

ufm sm-static-lid <1-49151>
no ufm sm-static-lid

Sets a static SM LID to be used by the SM.
The no form of the command resets the static SM LID to default.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Assigned by the SM

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.5.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm sm-static-lid 20

Related Commands

show ufm sm-static-lid

Notes

show ufm sm-static-lid

show ufm sm-static-lid

Displays the static SM LID.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Assigned by the SM

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.5.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ufm sm-static-lid
Static SM LID: 20

Related Commands

ufm sm-static-lid

Notes

