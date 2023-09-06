On This Page
SAETM
ib sm sa-enhanced-trust-model
Enables the SA Enhanced Trust Model (SAETM).
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm sa-enhanced-trust-model
Notes
ib sm sa-etm-max-num-event-subs <event-subscriptions>
Sets the SAETM maximum number of event subscriptions.
Syntax Description
event-subscriptions
SAETM maximum number of event subscriptions.
Default
32
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm sa-etm-max-num-event-subs
Notes
ib sm sa-etm-max-num-mcast-groups <multicast-groups>
Sets the SAETM maximum number of multicast groups.
Syntax Description
multicast-groups
SAETM maximum number of multicast groups.
Default
128
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm sa-etm-max-num-mcast-groups
Notes
ib sm sa-etm-max-num-services <number-of-services>
Sets the SAETM maximum number of services.
Syntax Description
number-of-services
SAETM maximum number of services
Default
32
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
show ib sm sa-etm-max-num-services
Notes
show ib sm sa-enhanced-trust-model
Displays the SA enhanced trust model (SAETM) state.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
ib sm sa-enhanced-trust-model
Notes
show ib sm sa-etm-max-num-event-subs
Displays the SAETM maximum number of event subscriptions.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
ib sm sa-etm-max-num-event-subs
Notes
show ib sm sa-etm-max-num-mcast-groups
Displays the SAETM maximum number of multicast groups.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
ib sm sa-etm-max-num-mcast-groups
Notes
show ib sm sa-etm-max-num-services
Displays the SAETM maximum number of services.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
ib sm sa-etm-max-num-services
Notes