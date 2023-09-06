NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.11.1
SHARP Aggregation Manager

ib sharp enable

no ib sharp enable

Enables NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™.
The no form of the command disables NVIDIA SHARP.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sharp enable

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

ib sharp allocation enable

no ib sharp allocation enable

Enables NVIDIA SHARP allocation reservation.
The no form of the command disables NVIDIA SHARP allocation reservation.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.3.0

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sharp allocation enable

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

ib sharp job-pkey-on-tree enable

no ib sharp job-pkey-on-tree enable

Enable setting job PKEY on the aggregation tree allocated for the job.
The no form of the command disables setting job PKEY on the aggregation tree allocated for the job.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.5.0

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sharp job-pkey-on-tree enable

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

ib sharp smx-protocol

no ib sharp smx-protocol

Configures network protocol to be used by SMX.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

sockets

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.3.0

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sharp smx-protocol ucx

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

ib sharp smx-sock-interface

no ib sharp smx-sock-interface

Sets the socket interface to be used by SMX.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

The first interface found in UP state is used

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

First release

4.5.0

Updated command from ib sharp interface to ib sharp smx-sock-interface

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sharp smx-sock-interface eth0

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

ib sharp smx-sock-port

no ib sharp smx-sock-port

Sets the socket port to be used by SM
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

6126

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

First release

4.5.0

Updated command from ib sharp port to ib sharp smx-sock-port

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sharp smx-sock-interface 636

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

ib sharp smx-ucx-interface

no ib sharp smx-ucx-interface

Sets the UCX interface to be used by SMX.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.5.0

Example
UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sharp smx-ucx-interface ib0

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

ib sharp topology-api enable

no ib sharp topology-api enable

Enables the SHARP topology API.
The no form of the command disables NVIDIA SHARP topology API.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.5.1

Example
ufm-apl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sharp topology-api enable

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

show ib sharp

Displays the configuration of NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

4.3.0

Updated output

4.5.0

Updated output

4.5.1

Updated output

Example
ufm-apl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib sharp 
 
SHArP Aggregation Manager:
   Enabled:                No
   Allocation:             No
   SMX socket interface:   default
   SMX UCX interface:      default
   SMX socket port:        6126
   SMX protocol:           sockets
   Job PKEY on tree:       No
   Topology API:           No

Related Commands

Notes

show ib sharp log

Displays NVIDIA SHARP log file in a scrollable pager.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.6.0

Example
ufm-apl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib sharp log

Related Commands

Notes

show ib sharp log continuous

Displays new NVIDIA SHARP log messages as they happen.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.6.0

Example
ufm-apl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib sharp log continuous

Related Commands

Notes

show ib sharp log files

Displays archived log files.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.6.0

Example
ufm-apl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib sharp log files

Related Commands

Notes

show ib sharp log matching

Display NVIDIA SHARP logs that match a given regular expression.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.6.0

Example
ufm-apl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib sharp log matching error

Related Commands

Notes

show ib sharp log not matching

Display NVIDIA SHARP logs that do not match a given regular expression.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.6.0

Example
ufm-apl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib sharp log not matching error

Related Commands

Notes

