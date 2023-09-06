On This Page
SHARP Configuration in OpenSM
|
ib sm sharp enable
Enables NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ on all supporting switches.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm sharp
|
Notes
|
It is not possible to modify the NVIDIA SHARP support parameter in case OpenSM is running.
|
ib sm sharp ignore
No NVIDIA SHARP support.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm sharp
|
Notes
|
It is not possible to modify the NVIDIA SHARP support parameter in case OpenSM is running.
|
show ib sm sharp
Displays NVIDIA SHARP support.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm sharp enable
|
Notes