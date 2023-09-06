NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.11.1
Software Management

This chapter displays all the relevant commands used to manage the system software image.

image boot

image boot {location <location-id> | next}

Specifies the default location where the system should be booted from.

Syntax Description

location-id

Specifies the default destination location. There can be up to 2 images on the system. Possible values: 1-2.

next

Sets the boot location to be the next once after the one currently booted from, thus avoiding a cycle through all the available locations

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # image boot location 2

Related Commands

show images

Notes

boot next

boot next fallback-reboot enable
no boot next fallback-reboot enable

Sets the default setting for next boot. Normally, if the system fails to apply the configuration on startup (after attempting upgrades or downgrades, as appropriate), it will reboot to the other partition as a fallback.
The no form of the command tells the system not to do that, only for the next boot.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # boot fallback-reboot enable

Related Commands

show images

Notes

Normally, if the system fails to apply the configuration on startup (after attempting upgrades or downgrades, as appropriate), it will reboot to the other partition as a fallback. The 'no' variant of this command tells the system NOT to do that, ONLY for the next boot. Note that this setting is not persistent, and will go back to enabled automatically after every boot.

image delete

image delete <image-name>

Deletes the specified image file.

Syntax Description

image-name

Specifies the image name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # image delete image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-x86_64-20121205-152024.img

Related Commands

show images

Notes

image fetch

image fetch <URL> [<filename>]

Downloads an image from the specified URL or via SCP.

Syntax Description

URL

HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported
Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

filename

Specifies a filename for this image to be stored as locally

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # image fetch scp://<username>@192.168.10.125/var/www/html/<image_name>
Password  ******
100.0%[###########################################################################################]

Related Commands

show images

Notes

  • Please delete the previously available image, prior to fetching the new image

  • See section "Updating UFM™ SDN Appliance Software” in the Mellanox UFM SDN Appliance User Manual for a full upgrade example

image install

image install <image-filename> [location <location-id>] | [progress <prog-options>] [verify <ver-options>]

Downloads an image from the specified URL or via SCP.

Syntax Description

image filename

Specifies the image name

location-id

Specifies the image destination location

prog-options

  • “no-track” overrides CLI default and does not track the installation progress.

  • “track” overrides CLI default and tracks the installation progress.

ver-options

  • “check-sig” requires an image to have either a valid signature or no signature.

  • “ignore-sig” allows unsigned or invalidly signed images to be installed.

  • “require-sig” requires from the installed image to have a valid signature. If a valid signature is not found on the image, the image cannot be installed.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # image install image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-x86_64-20121205-152024.img 
Step 1 of 4: Verify Image
100.0%
[###############################################################################################]
Step 2 of 4: Uncompress Image
100.0%
[###############################################################################################]
Step 3 of 4: Create Filesystems
100.0%
[###############################################################################################]
Step 4 of 4: Extract Image
100.0%
[###############################################################################################]

Related Commands

show images

Notes

  • The image cannot be installed on the “active” location (the one which is currently being booted)

  • On a two-location system, the location is chosen automatically if no location is specified

image move

image move <src image name> <dest image name>

Renames the specified image file.

Syntax Description

src image name

Specifies the old image name

dest image name

Specifies the new image name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # image move image1.img image2.img

Related Commands

show images

Notes

image option

image options require-sig
no image options require-sig

Requires from all the installed images a valid signature.
The no form of the command does not require a signature. However if one is present, it must be valid.

Syntax Description

require-sig

Requires images to be signed by a trusted signature

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # image options require-sig

Related Commands

show images

Notes

show bootvar

show bootvar

Displays the installed system images and the boot parameters.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show bootvar
Installed images:
Partition 1: 
ufm_appliance UFMAPL_1.1.0.11_UFM_3.8.2.5 2012-12-05 15:20:24 x86_64 
 
Partition 2: 
ufm_appliance UFMAPL_1.0.5.0_UFM_3.8.0.16 2012-10-24 14:27:53 x86_64
 
Last boot partition: 1
Next boot partition: 1
 
Boot manager password is set.
 
No image install currently in progress.
 
Image signing: trusted signature always required
Admin require signed images: yes
 
Settings for next boot only:
   Fallback reboot on configuration failure: yes (default)

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

show images

show image

Displays information about the system images and boot parameters.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show images
Images available to be installed:
  image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-x86_64-20121205-152024.img
  ufm_appliance UFMAPL_1.1.0.11_UFM_3.8.2.5 2012-12-05 15:20:24 x86_64
 
Installed images:
  Partition 1: 
  ufm_appliance UFMAPL_1.1.0.11_UFM_3.8.2.5 2012-12-05 15:20:24 x86_64 
 
  Partition 2: 
  ufm_appliance UFMAPL_1.0.5.0_UFM_3.8.0.16 2012-10-24 14:27:53 x86_64
 
Last boot partition: 1
Next boot partition: 1
 
Boot manager password is set.
 
No image install currently in progress.
 
Image signing: trusted signature always required
Admin require signed images: yes
 
Settings for next boot only:
   Fallback reboot on configuration failure: yes (default)

Related Commands

image boot
image delete
image fetch
image install
image move
image option
boot next

Notes

