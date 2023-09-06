On This Page
- stats alarm clear
- stats alarm enable
- stats alarm event-repeat
- stats alarm {rising | falling}
- stats alarm rate-limit
- stats chd clear
- stats chd enable
- stats chd compute time
- stats sample clear
- stats sample enable
- stats sample interval
- stats clear-all
- stats export
- show stats alarm
- show stats chd
- show stats cpu
- show stats sample
Statistics and Alarms
|
stats alarm <alarm-id> clear
Clears alarm state.
|
Syntax Description
|
alarm-id
|
Alarms supported by the system, for example:
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show stats alarm
|
Notes
|
stats alarm <alarm-id> enable
Enables the alarm.
|
Syntax Description
|
alarm-id
|
Alarms supported by the system, for example:
|
Default
|
The default is different per alarm ID
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show stats alarm
|
Notes
|
stats alarm <alarm-id> event-repeat {single | while-not-cleared}
Configures repetition of events from this alarm.
|
Syntax Description
|
alarm-id
|
Alarms supported by the system, for example:
|
single
|
Does not repeat events: only sends one event whenever the alarm changes state
|
while-not-cleared
|
Repeats error events until the alarm clears
|
Default
|
Single
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show stats alarm
|
Notes
|
stats alarm <alarm-id> {rising | falling} {clear-threshold | error-threshold} <threshold-value>
Configure alarms thresholds.
|
Syntax Description
|
alarm-id
|
Alarms supported by the system, for example:
|
rising
|
Configures alarm for when the statistic rises too high
|
falling
|
Configures alarm for when the statistic falls too low
|
error-threshold
|
Sets threshold to trigger falling or rising alarm
|
clear-threshold
|
Sets threshold to clear falling or rising alarm
|
threshold-value
|
Threshold value, different per alarm
|
Default
|
Default is different per alarm ID
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show stats alarm
|
Notes
|
Not all alarms support all four thresholds.
|
stats alarm <alarm-id> rate-limit {count <count-type> <count> | reset | window <window-type> <duration>}
Configures alarms rate limit.
|
Syntax Description
|
alarm-id
|
Alarms supported by the system, for example:
|
count-type
|
Long medium, or short count (number of alarms)
|
reset
|
Set the count and window durations to default values for this alarm
|
window-type
|
Long medium, or short count, in seconds
|
Default
|
Short window: 5 alarms in 1 hour
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show stats alarm
|
Notes
|
stats chd <chd-id> clear
Clears CHD counters.
|
Syntax Description
|
chd-id
|
CHD supported by the system, for example:
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show stats chd
|
Notes
|
stats chd <chd-id> enable
Enables the CHD.
|
Syntax Description
|
chd-id
|
CHD supported by the system, for example:
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show stats chd
|
Notes
|
stats chd <chd-id> compute time {interval | range} <time>
Sets parameters for when this CHD is computed.
|
Syntax Description
|
chd-id
|
CHD supported by the system, for example:
|
interval
|
Specifies calculation interval (how often to do a new calculation) in number of seconds
|
range
|
Specifies calculation range, in number of seconds
|
time
|
Number of seconds
|
Default
|
Different per CHD
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show stats chd
|
Notes
|
stats sample <sample-id> clear
Clears sample history.
|
Syntax Description
|
sample-id
|
Possible sample IDs are:
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show stats sample
|
Notes
|
stats sample <sample-id> enable
Enables the sample.
|
Syntax Description
|
sample-id
|
Possible sample IDs are:
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show stats sample
|
Notes
|
stats sample <sample-id> interval <time>
Sets the amount of time between samples for the specified group of sample data.
|
Syntax Description
|
sample-id
|
Possible sample IDs are:
|
time
|
Number of seconds
|
Default
|
Different per sample
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show stats sample
|
Notes
|
stats clear all
Clears data for all samples, CHDs, and status for all alarms.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show stats sample
|
Notes
|
stats export <format> <report-name> [{after | before} <yyyy/mm/dd> <hh:mm:ss>] [filename <filename>]
Exports statistics to a file.
|
Syntax Description
|
format
|
Currently the only supported value for <format> is "csv" (comma-separated value)
|
report-name
|
Determines dataset to be exported. Possible report names are:
|
after | before
|
Only includes stats collected after or before a specific time
|
yyyy/mm/dd
|
Date must be between 1970/01/01 and 2038/01/19
|
hh:mm:ss
|
Time must be between 00:00:00 and 03:14:07 UTC and is treated as local time
|
filename
|
Specifies filename to give new report. If a filename is specified, the stats will be exported to a file of that name; otherwise a name will be chosen automatically and will contain the name of the report and the time and date of the export. Any automatically-chosen name will be given a .csv extension.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show files stats
|
Notes
|
show stats alarm [<alarm-id> [rate-limit]]
Displays status of all alarms or the specified alarm.
|
Syntax Description
|
alarm-id
|
|
rate-limit
|
Displays rate limit parameters
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
stats alarm
|
Notes
|
show stats chd [<chd-id>]
Displays configuration of all statistics CHDs.
|
Syntax Description
|
chd-id
|
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
stats chd
|
Notes
|
show stats cpu
Displays some basic stats about CPU utilization:
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show stats sample [<sample-id>]
Displays sampling interval for all samples, or the specified one.
|
Syntax Description
|
sample-id
|
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
stats sample
|
Notes