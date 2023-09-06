NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.11.1
UFM External Subnet Manager

ufm safe-stop

ufm safe-stop

Stops UFM after remote UFM-SM take mastership.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

mgmt-allow-sm-sa
mgmt-allow-sm-ha-active

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-allow-sm-ha-active ](config) # ufm safe-stop

Related Commands

Notes

ufm external-sm trust

ufm external-sm trust {ip <IPv4> | ipv6 <IPv6>}
no ufm external-sm trust {ip <IPv4> | ipv6 <IPv6>}

Creates a trust relationship when in HA mode between the standby and the external SM machines.
The no form of the command breaks a trust relationship between the standby and the external SM machines.

Syntax Description

ip

IPv4 address used to access the external SM machine

ipv6

IPv6 address used to access the external SM machine

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

mgmt-allow-sm-sa
mgmt-allow-sm-ha-active

History

1.5

4.2.0

Added "ip" and "ipv6" parameters

Example
ufmapl [ ha-standby ] (config) # ufm external-sm trust ip 172.30.30.20

Related Commands

show ufm external-sm
show ufm external-sm status

Notes

This command is available on the standby machine only.

ufm external-sm register

ufm external-sm register {ip <ipv4> | ipv6 <ipv6>}
no ufm external-sm register {ip <ipv4> | ipv6 <ipv6>}

Registers the external SM machine.
The no form of the command unregisters the external SM machine.

Syntax Description

ip

IPv4 address used to access the external SM machine

ipv6

IPv6 address used to access the external SM machine

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

mgmt-allow-sm-sa
mgmt-allow-sm-ha-active

History

1.5

4.2.0

Added "ip" and "ipv6" parameters

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm external-sm register ip 10.30.30.101
Please enter admin password for external SM machine: *****
Configuring external SM, please wait...
Note: when working in HA configuration, you must create trust between the standby machine and the external-SM
machine by running the "ufm external-sm trust" command on the standby machine.

Related Commands

show ufm external-sm
show ufm external-sm status

Notes

show ufm external-sm

show ufm external-sm

Displays UFM external SM machines.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

mgmt-allow-sm-sa
mgmt-allow-sm-ha-active

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [mgmt-allow-sm-sa] (config) # show ufm external-sm
10.30.30.101

Related Commands

show ufm external-sm status
ufm external-sm trust
ufm external-sm register

Notes

show ufm external-sm status

show ufm external-sm status

Displays UFM external SM machines status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

mgmt-allow-sm-sa
mgmt-allow-sm-ha-active

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl [mgmt-allow-sm-sa] (config) # show ufm external-sm status
10.30.30.19 0 ok  Synchronized on: Sun Mar 10 11:26:22 GMT-2 2013
10.30.30.20 0 ok  Synchronized on: Sun Mar 10 11:26:23 GMT-2 2013

Related Commands

show ufm external-sm
ufm external-sm trust
ufm external-sm register

Notes

