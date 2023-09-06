On This Page
UFM External Subnet Manager
ufm safe-stop
Stops UFM after remote UFM-SM take mastership.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
mgmt-allow-sm-sa
History
1.5
Example
|
Related Commands
Notes
ufm external-sm trust {ip <IPv4> | ipv6 <IPv6>}
Creates a trust relationship when in HA mode between the standby and the external SM machines.
Syntax Description
ip
IPv4 address used to access the external SM machine
ipv6
IPv6 address used to access the external SM machine
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
mgmt-allow-sm-sa
History
1.5
4.2.0
Added "ip" and "ipv6" parameters
Example
|
Related Commands
show ufm external-sm
Notes
This command is available on the standby machine only.
ufm external-sm register {ip <ipv4> | ipv6 <ipv6>}
Registers the external SM machine.
Syntax Description
ip
IPv4 address used to access the external SM machine
ipv6
IPv6 address used to access the external SM machine
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
mgmt-allow-sm-sa
History
1.5
4.2.0
Added "ip" and "ipv6" parameters
Example
|
Related Commands
show ufm external-sm
Notes
show ufm external-sm
Displays UFM external SM machines.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
mgmt-allow-sm-sa
History
1.5
Example
|
Related Commands
show ufm external-sm status
Notes
show ufm external-sm status
Displays UFM external SM machines status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
mgmt-allow-sm-sa
History
1.5
Example
|
Related Commands
show ufm external-sm
Notes