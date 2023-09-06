On This Page
UFM Plugin Commands
ufm plugin <plugin-name> {add [tag <tag name>] | enable | remove}
Add UFM plugin manages UFM plugin.
Syntax Description
add
Adds UFM plugin
enable
Enables UFM plugin
remove
Removes UFM plugin
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.7
Example
Related Commands
show ufm plugin
Notes
show ufm plugin
Displays UFM plugin
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
|
enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.7
Example
Related Commands
ufm plugin add, ufm plugin remove, ufm plugin enable, no ufm plugin enable
Notes