Unhealthy Ports

ufm unhealthy-ports isolate-high-ber isolation-mode

ufm unhealthy-ports isolate-high-ber isolation-mode <mode>

Configure high BER ports isolation mode.

Syntax Description

mode

  • all – isolates switch-to-switch and switch-to-host unhealthy high-BER ports

  • switch-switch – isolates switch-to-switch unhealthy high-BER ports

  • switch-host – isolates switch-to-host unhealthy high-BER ports

Default

switch-switch

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.7.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm high-ber-ports isolate-high-ber isolation-mode switch-switch

Related Commands

show ufm unhealthy-ports
ufm unhealthy-ports isolate-high-ber enable

Notes

ufm unhealthy-ports isolate-high-ber enable

ufm unhealthy-ports isolate-high-ber enable
no ufm unhealthy-ports isolate-high-ber enable

Enable automatically marking high-BER ports as unhealthy.
The no form of the command stops automatically marking high-BER ports as unhealthy.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.6.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm unhealthy-ports isolate-high-ber enable

Related Commands

show ufm unhealthy-ports

Notes

Please stop UFM before performing attempting to change the event query interval value.

ufm unhealthy-ports switch-ports-threshold

ufm unhealthy-ports switch-ports-threshold <threshold>

Configure the unhealthy switch ports event threshold

Syntax Description

threshold

0-99 percent

Default

20%

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.12.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm unhealthy-ports switch-ports-threshold 30

Related Commands

show ufm unhealthy-ports

Notes

ufm high-ber-ports enable-warnings

ufm high-ber-ports enable-warnings
no ufm high-ber-ports enable-warnings

Enables high BER ports warnings.
The no form of the command disables the UFM high BER ports warnings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.7.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm high-ber-ports enable-warnings

Related Commands

show ufm high-ber-ports

Notes

show ufm unhealthy-ports

show ufm unhealthy-ports

Displays UFM unhealthy ports settings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.6.0

4.7.0

Updated output

Example
ufmapl  [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ufm unhealthy-ports 
  Enabled:                      No
  Isolation Mode:               switch-switch
  Switch Ports Event Threshold: 20 percent

Related Commands

ufm unhealthy-ports isolate-high-ber enable
ufm unhealthy-ports isolate-high-ber isolation-mode

Notes

show ufm high-ber-ports

show ufm high-ber-ports

Displays high BER ports configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.7.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ufm high-ber-ports 
  Enable Warnings: No

Related Commands

ufm high-ber-ports enable-warnings

Notes

