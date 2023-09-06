On This Page
Configuration Management
To save the current configuration to the active configuration file, you can either use the “configuration write” command (requires running in Config mode) or the “write memory” command (requires running in Enable mode).
To save the configuration to the active configuration file, run:
ufmapl (config) # configuration write
To save the configuration to a user-specified file without making the new file the active configuration file, run:
ufmapl (config) # configuration write to myconf no-switch
To save the configuration to a user-specified file and make the new file the active configuration file, run:
ufmapl (config) # configuration write to myconf
To display the available configuration files and the active file, run:
ufmapl (config) # show configuration files initial myconf (active) ufmapl (config) #
By default, or after a system reset, the system loads the default “initial” configuration file.
To load a different configuration file and make it the active configuration:
ufmapl >
ufmapl > enable
ufmapl # configure terminal
ufmapl (config) # configuration ufmapl-to myconfig
ufmapl (config) #
If system configuration becomes corrupted, it is suggested to restore factory default configuration.
To restore factory default configuration on a single management module system, run:
ufmapl (config) # reset factory keep-basic
There are two types of configuration files that can be applied on the host, BIN files (binary) and text-based configuration files.
BIN Configuration Files
BIN configuration files are not human readable. Additionally, these files are encrypted and contain integrity verification preventing them from being edited and used on the host.
To create a new BIN configuration file:
ufmapl (config) # configuration new my-filename
A newly created BIN configuration file is always empty and is not created from the running-config.
To upload a BIN configuration file from a host to an external file server:
ufmapl (config) # configuration upload my-filename scp://myusername@my-server/path/to/my/<file>
To fetch a BIN configuration file:
ufmapl (config) # configuration fetch scp://myusername@my-server/path/to/my/<file>
To see the available configuration files:
ufmapl (config) # show configuration files
initial (active)
my-filename
Active configuration: initial
Unsaved changes: no
ufmapl (config) #
To load a BIN configuration file:
ufmapl (config) # configuration ufmapl-to my-filename
This requires a reboot.
Type 'yes' to confirm: yes
Applying a new BIN configuration file changes the whole host’s configuration and requires system reboot which can be performed using the command "reload".
A binary configuration file uploaded from the host is encrypted and has integrity verification. If the file is modified in any manner, the fetch to the host fails.
Text Configuration Files
Text configuration files are text based and editable. It is similar in form to the output of the command “show running-config expanded”.
To create a new text-based configuration file:
ufmapl (config) # configuration text generate active running save my-filename
A newly created text configuration file is always created from the running-config.
To apply a text-based configuration file:
ufmapl (config) # configuration text file my-filename apply
Applying a text-based configuration file to an existing/running data port configuration may result in unpredictable behavior. It is therefore suggested to first clear the host’s configuration by applying a specific configuration file (following the procedure in "BIN Configuration File" ) or by resetting the host back to factory default.
To upload a text-based configuration file from a host to an external file server:
ufmapl (config) # configuration text file my-filename upload scp://root@my-server/root/tmp/my-filename
To fetch a text-based configuration file from an external file server to a host:
ufmapl (config) # configuration text fetch scp://root@my-server/root/tmp/my-filename
To apply a text-based configuration file:
ufmapl (config) # configuration text file my-filename apply
When applying a text-based configuration file, the configuration is appended to the host’s existing configuration. Only new or changed configuration is added. Reboot is not required.