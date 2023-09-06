ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ip dhcp -------------------------------------- Interface DHCP DHCP Valid Enabled Running lease -------------------------------------- bond0 no no no eth0 yes yes yes eth1 no no no ib0 no no no ib1 no no no lo no no no IPv4 dhcp default gateway yields to static configuration: no DHCP primary interface: Configured: eth0 Active: eth0 DHCP client options: Send Hostname: no Client Hostname: ufmapl (using system hostname)