Docker Container
|
docker
Enables dockers then enters docker configuration context.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
|
Notes
|
commit <container-name> <image-name> <image-version>
Creates a new image from a running container.
|
Syntax Description
|
container-name
|
Name of the running container to commit (limited to 180 characters)
|
image-name
|
Name of the new image to be created
|
image-version
|
Version of the new image to be created
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config docker
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
|
docker
|
Notes
|
remove image <image-name> <image-version>
Removes an image from the Linux docker service.
|
Syntax Description
|
image-name
|
Name of the new image to be deleted
|
image-version
|
Version of the new image to be deleted
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config docker
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
|
docker
|
Notes
|
exec <container-name> <program-executable>
Executes a program within a running container.
|
Syntax Description
|
container-name
|
Name of the running container to commit (limited to 180 characters)
|
program-executable
|
Linux command
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config docker
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
|
docker
|
Notes
|
file fetch <url>
Download a docker file from a remote host or a USB device.
|
Syntax Description
|
url
|
FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported (e.g. scp://username[:password]@hostname-or-ip/path/filename)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config docker
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
|
docker
|
Notes
|
image upload <filename> <upload_url>
Uploads an image file to a remote host.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Name of file
|
upload_url
|
FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported (e.g. scp://username[:password]@hostname-or-ip/path/filename)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config docker
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
|
docker
|
Notes
|
file image upload <filename> <upload_url>
Uploads a file to a remote host.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Name of file
|
upload_url
|
FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported (e.g. scp://username[:password]@hostname-or-ip/path/filename)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config docker
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
|
docker
|
Notes
|
label <label-name>
Creates a label which can be used as a shared storage between containers.
|
Syntax Description
|
label-name
|
Name of label
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config docker
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
|
docker
|
Notes
|
label-fetch <url>
Downloads label output files from a remote host or USB device.
|
Syntax Description
|
url
|
FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported (e.g. scp://username[:password]@hostname-or-ip/path/filename)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config docker
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
|
docker
|
Notes
|
label-upload <url>
Uploads label output files to a remote host or USB device.
|
Syntax Description
|
url
|
FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported (e.g. scp://username[:password]@hostname-or-ip/path/filename)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config docker
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
|
docker
|
Notes
|
pull <image-name>[:<version>]
Pulls a docker image from a docker repository.
|
Syntax Description
|
image-name
|
Image name
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config docker
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
|
docker
|
Notes
|
save <image-name> <image-version> <filename>
Saves an image to a TAR archive.
|
Syntax Description
|
image-name
|
Name of image
|
image-version
|
Version of image
|
filename
|
Name of file in which to save image
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config docker
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
|
docker
|
Notes
|
After the file is created, the filename gets appended a *.gz suffix.
|
shutdown
Stops all docker containers, and deletes all non-auto containers.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config docker
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
|
docker
|
Notes
|
After the file is created, the filename gets appended a *.gz suffix.
|
start <image-name> <image-version> <container-name> <starting-point> [privileged {network | events-forwarder | ufm-licenses}] [cpus <max-cpu-resources>] [memory <max-memory>] [usb-mount] [label <label-name>] [cmd <command>]
Starts a new container from an image.
|
Syntax Description
|
image-name
|
Name of the new image to start
|
image-version
|
Version of the image to start
|
container-name
|
Name of the running container to commit (limited to 180 characters)
|
starting-point
|
|
privileged
|
|
cpus
|
Sets how much of the available CPU resources a container can use (e.g. "cpus 1.5" guarantees at most one and a half of the available CPUs for the container)
|
memory
|
Sets the maximum amount of memory the container can use in MB. The minimum amount of memory to configure is 4MB.
|
usb-mount
|
Enables USB mount to the docker container
|
label
|
Creates one or two labels to use as a shared storage between containers
|
cmd
|
Executes specified command inside the docker
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config docker
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
|
docker
|
Notes
|
Only one of the privileged options (i.e. events-forwarder, ufm-licenses) can be used
|
show docker containers <container-name>
Displays set parameters on containers already running, and containers planned to run in the future.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
|
Notes
|
|
show docker images
Display docker images.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
|
Notes
|
show docker labels
Displays docker labels.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
|
Notes
|
show docker ps
Display docker containers.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
4.3.0
|
Example
|
|
|
Notes