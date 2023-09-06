Event Notification

email return-addr <username>

no email domain

Sets the username or fully-qualified return address from which email notifications are sent.

If the string provided contains an “@” character, it is considered to be fully-qualified and used as-is.

Otherwise, it is considered to be just the username, and we append “@<hostname>.<domain>”. The default is “do-not-reply”, but this can be changed to “admin” or whatnot in case something along the line does not like fictitious addresses.

The no form of the command resets this attribute to its default.