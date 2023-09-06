NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.12.1
Fabric Topology

ib topo-file generate

Generates a fabric topology file and if relevant, generates IBNL files.

Syntax Description

Default

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib topo-file generate

Related Commands

ib topo-file upload

ib topo-file upload

ib topo-file upload <upload-url>

Uploads the fabric topology file to a remote host or a USB device.

Syntax Description

upload-url

Upload URL. Supported protocols: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.

Default

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib topo-file upload scp://root@192.168.1.100/tmp
Password (if required): ******

Related Commands

ib topo-file generate

The fabric topology file name is fabric.topo.

ib fabric-split generate

ib fabric-split generate <num-of-groups> [refresh-topology]

Generates an archive file containing ibdiagnet scope files.

Syntax Description

num-of-groups

Number of groups for fabric division. Range: 2-10.

refresh-topology

Re-discover the IB fabric before division

Default

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.3.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib fabric-split generate 3

Related Commands

ib fabric-split upload

ib fabric-split upload

ib fabric-split upload <upload-url>

Uploads the fabric split archive file to a remote host or a USB device.

Syntax Description

upload-url

Upload URL. Formats supported: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.3.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib fabric-split upload scp://root@10.10.1.11/tmp

Related Commands

ib fabric-split generate

Notes

ib fabric-split delete

ib fabric-split delete

Deletes a fabric split archive file from the drive.

Syntax Description

Default

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.3.0

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib fabric-split delete

Related Commands

ib fabric-split generate

