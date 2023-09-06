NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.12.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.12.1  Hostname

On This Page

Hostname

hostname

hostname <hostname>
no hostname

Sets a static system hostname.
The no form of the command clears the user-configured hostname.

Syntax Description

hostname

String

Default

Default hostname

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # hostname ufmapl-hostname
ufmapl-hostname [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #

Related Commands

show hosts

Notes

"." is not permitted as a valid character of the hostname.

ip name-server

ip name-server <IPv4/IPv6 address>
no name-server

Sets the static name server.
The no form of the command clears the name server.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ip name-server 9.9.9.9

Related Commands

show hosts

Notes

ip domain-list

ip domain-list <domain_name>
no ip domain-list

Sets the static domain name.
The no form of the command clears the domain name.

Syntax Description

domain_name

String

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ip domain-list mydomain2.com

Related Commands

show hosts

Notes

  • A domain name is an identification string that defines a realm of administrative autonomy, authority, or control in the Internet

  • Domain names are formed by the rules and procedures of the Domain Name System (DNS)

{ip | ipv6} host

{ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>
no {ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>

Sets the static domain name.
The no form of the command clears the domain name.

Syntax Description

hostname

String

ip-address

IPv4 or IPv6 address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ip host test-host 1.2.3.4
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ipv6 host my-ipv6-host 2001::8f9

Related Commands

show hosts

Notes

{ip | ipv6} map-hostname

{ip | ipv6} map-hostname
no {ip | ipv6} map-hostname

Maps between the currently-configured hostname and the loopback address 127.0.0.1.
The no form of the command clears the mapping.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

IPv4 mapping is enabled by default
IPv6 mapping is disabled by default

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ip map-hostname

Related Commands

show hosts

Notes

  • If no mapping is configured, a mapping between the hostname and the IPv4 loopback address 127.0.0.1 will be added

  • The no form of the command maps the hostname to the IPv6 loopback address if there is no statically configured mapping from the hostname to an IPv6 address (disabled by default)

  • Static host mappings are preferred over DNS results. As a result, with this option set, you will not be able to look up your hostname on your configured DNS server; but without it set, some problems may arise if your hostname cannot be looked up in DNS.

show hosts

show hosts

Displays hostname, DNS configuration, and static host mappings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show hosts
Hostname: ufmapl
 
Name servers:
 9.9.9.9 configured
 10.211.0.121 (DHCP on eth0)
 
Domain names:
 mydomain2.com configured
 lab.mydomain.com dynamic (DHCP on eth0) 
 vmlab.mydomain.com dynamic (DHCP on eth0) 
 tok.mydomain.com dynamic (DHCP on eth0) 
 mydomain.com dynamic (DHCP on eth0)
 
Static IPv4 host mappings:
  10.7.144.133 --> ufmapl1
  127.0.0.1 --> localhost
 
Static IPv6 host mappings:
  ::1 --> localhost6
  fcfc:fcfc:209:36:a6bf:1ff:fe00:9c20 --> ufmapl1
 
Automatically map hostname to loopback address:       yes
Automatically map hostname to IPv6 loopback address:  no
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #

Related Commands

show hosts

Notes

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 6, 2023
content here