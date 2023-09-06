NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.12.1
MKey

ufm mkey-per-port

ufm mkey-per-port
no ufm mkey-per-port

Enables MKey per port enforcement.
The no form of the command disables the feature.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm mkey-per-port

Related Commands

show ufm mkey-per-port

show ufm mkey-per-port

show ufm mkey-per-port

Displays MKey per port enforcement state.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ufm mkey-per-port
disable

Related Commands

ufm mkey-per-port

ufm mkey-global-seed

ufm mkey-global-seed <seed>
no ufm mkey-global-seed

Sets the seed for the global MKey used by SM.
The no form of the command resets the seed for the global MKey to the default value.

Syntax Description

seed

Global MKey used by SM. Format: 64-bit hexadecimal. Example: 0x0000000000a12c30.

Default

0x0000000000000000

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [mgmt-ha-active] (config) # ufm mkey-global-seed 0x0000000000a12c30

Related Commands

show ufm mkey-global-seed

show ufm mkey-global-seed

show ufm mkey-global-seed

Displays the seed for the global MKey used by SM.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ufm mkey-global-seed
0x0000000000000000

Related Commands

ufm mkey-global-seed

ib sm mkey-lease-period

ib sm mkey-lease-period <time>
no ib sm mkey-lease-period

Sets the lease period used when MKey is non-zero.
The no form on the command resets the MKey lease period to the default value.

Syntax Description

time

Lease period used when MKey is non-zero. Range: 1-65535 seconds; 0=unlimited.

Default

60 seconds

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib sm mkey-lease-period 90

Related Commands

show ib sm mkey-lease-period

show ib sm mkey-lease-period

show ib sm mkey-lease-period

Displays the MKey lease period.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib sm mkey-lease-period
90

Related Commands

ib sm mkey-lease-period

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 6, 2023
