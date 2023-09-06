On This Page
RADIUS
|
radius-server {key <secret>| retransmit <retries> | timeout <seconds>}
Sets global RADIUS server attributes.
|
Syntax Description
|
key
|
Sets a secret key (shared hidden text string), known to the system and to the RADIUS server
|
retransmit
|
Number of retries (0-5) before exhausting from the authentication
|
timeout
|
Timeout in seconds between each retry (1-60)
|
Default
|
3 seconds, 1 retry
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
aaa authorization
|
Notes
|
Each RADIUS server can override those global parameters using the command "radius-server host"
|
radius-server host <ip-address> {enable | auth-port <port> | key <secret>| retransmit <retries> | timeout <seconds>}
Configures RADIUS server attributes.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
RADIUS server IP address
|
enable
|
Administrative enable of the RADIUS server
|
auth-port
|
RADIUS server UDP port number
|
key
|
Sets a secret key (shared hidden text string) known to the system and to the RADIUS server
|
retransmit
|
Number of retries (0-5) before exhausting from the authentication
|
timeout
|
Timeout in seconds between each retry (1-60)
|
Default
|
3 seconds, 1 retry
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
aaa authorization
|
Notes
|
|
show radius
Displays RADIUS configurations.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
aaa authorization
|
Notes