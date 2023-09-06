On This Page
Scheduled Jobs
Use the commands in this section to manage and schedule the execution of jobs.
|
job <job-id>
Creates a job.
|
Syntax Description
|
job-id
|
An integer
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Notes
|
Job state is lost on reboot.
|
comment <comment>
Adds a comment to the job.
|
Syntax Description
|
comment
|
String
|
Default
|
""
|
Configuration Mode
|
config job
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Notes
|
command <sequence #> | <command>
Adds a CLI command to the job.
|
Syntax Description
|
sequence #
|
An integer that controls the order the command is executed relative to other commands in this job. The commands are executed in an ascending order.
|
command
|
CLI command
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config job
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Notes
|
|
enable
Enables the specified job.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config job
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Notes
|
If a job is disabled, it will not be executed automatically according to its schedule; nor can it be executed manually.
|
execute
Forces an immediate execution of the job.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config job
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Notes
|
|
fail-continue
Continues the job execution regardless of any job failures.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
A job will halt execution as soon as any of its commands fails
|
Configuration Mode
|
config job
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Notes
|
name <job-name>
Configures a name for this job.
|
Syntax Description
|
job-name
|
String defining a name for the job
|
Default
|
""
|
Configuration Mode
|
config job
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Notes
|
schedule type <recurrence-type>
Sets the type of schedule the job will automatically execute on.
|
Syntax Description
|
recurrence-type
|
The available schedule types are:
|
Default
|
once
|
Configuration Mode
|
config job
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Notes
|
A schedule type is essentially a structure for specifying one or more future dates and times for a job to execute.
|
schedule <recurrence-type> <interval-and-date>
Sets the type of schedule the job will automatically execute on.
|
Syntax Description
|
recurrence-type
|
The available schedule types are:
|
interval-and-date
|
Interval and date per recurrence type
|
Default
|
once
|
Configuration Mode
|
config job
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Notes
|
A schedule type is essentially a structure for specifying one or more future dates and times for a job to execute.
|
show jobs [<job-id>]
Displays configuration and state (including results of last execution, if any exist) of all jobs, or of one job if a job ID is specified.
|
Syntax Description
|
job-id
|
Job ID
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Notes