UFM Audit
|
ufm track-conf-changes enable
Enables UFM configuration changes tracking
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.8
|
First Release
|
4.9
|
Modified command names as follows:
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm track-conf-changes
|
Notes
|
show ufm track-conf-changes
Displays UFM configuration changes tracking settings
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
4.8
|
First release
|
4.9
|
Modified command name from "show ufm track-sm-conf-change"
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm track-conf-changes enable
|
Notes