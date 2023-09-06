On This Page
Unhealthy Ports
ufm unhealthy-ports isolate-high-ber isolation-mode <mode>
Configure high BER ports isolation mode.
Syntax Description
mode
|
Default
switch-switch
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.7.0
Example
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm unhealthy-ports
Notes
|
ufm unhealthy-ports isolate-high-ber enable
Enable automatically marking high-BER ports as unhealthy.
Syntax Description
|
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.6.0
Example
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm unhealthy-ports
Notes
|
Please stop UFM before performing attempting to change the event query interval value.
ufm unhealthy-ports switch-ports-threshold <threshold>
Configure the unhealthy switch ports event threshold
Syntax Description
|
threshold
0-99 percent
Default
20%
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.12.0
Example
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm unhealthy-ports
Notes
|
ufm high-ber-ports enable-warnings
Enables high BER ports warnings.
Syntax Description
|
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.7.0
Example
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm high-ber-ports
Notes
|
show ufm unhealthy-ports
Displays UFM unhealthy ports settings.
Syntax Description
|
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.6.0
|
4.7.0
Updated output
Example
|
Related Commands
|
ufm unhealthy-ports isolate-high-ber enable
Notes
|
show ufm high-ber-ports
Displays high BER ports configuration.
Syntax Description
|
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.7.0
Example
|
Related Commands
|
ufm high-ber-ports enable-warnings
Notes
|
ufm network-fast-recovery enable
Enables UFM network fast recovery. The no form of the command disables UFM network fast recovery.
Syntax Description
|
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.12.0
Example
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm network-fast-recovery
Notes
show ufm network-fast-recovery
Displays UFM network fast recovery settings.
Syntax Description
|
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
4.12.0
Example
|
Related Commands
|
ufm network-fast-recovery enable
Notes