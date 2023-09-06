On This Page
User Accounts
|
username <username> [capability <cap> | disable [login | password] | full-name <name> | nopassword | password [0 | 7] <password>]
Creates a user and sets its capabilities, password and name.
|
Syntax Description
|
username
|
Specifies a username and creates a user account. New users are created initially with admin privileges but is disabled.
|
capability
|
User capabilities:
|
disable [login | password]
|
|
full-name
|
Full name of the user
|
nopassword
|
The next login of the user will not require password
|
0 | 7
|
|
password
|
Specifies a password for the user in string form. If [0 | 7] was not specified then the password is in cleartext.
|
Default
|
The following usersnames are available by default:
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show usernames
|
Notes
|
|
show usernames
Displays list of users and their capabilities.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
username
|
Notes
|
show users [history]
Displays logged in users and related information such as idle time and what host they have connected from.
|
Syntax Description
|
history
|
Displays current and historical sessions
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
username
|
Notes
|
show whoami
Displays username and capabilities of user currently logged in.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
username
|
Notes