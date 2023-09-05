On This Page
CLI Session
This chapter displays all the relevant commands used to manage CLI session terminal.
|
cli clear-history
Clears the command history of the current user.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
cli default {auto-logout <minutes> | paging enable | prefix-modes {enable | show-config} | progress enable | prompt {confirm-reload | confirm-reset | confirm-unsaved | empty-password}
Configures default CLI options for all future sessions.
|
Syntax Description
|
minutes
|
Configures keyboard inactivity timeout for automatic logout. Range: 0-35791. Setting the value to 0 or using the no form of the command disables the auto-logout.
|
paging enable
|
Enables text viewing one screen at a time
|
prefix-modes {enable | show-config}
|
Configures the prefix modes feature of CLI.
|
progress enable
|
Enables progress updates
|
prompt confirm-reload
|
Prompts for confirmation before rebooting
|
prompt confirm-reset
|
Prompts for confirmation before resetting to factory state
|
prompt confirm-unsaved
|
Confirms whether or not to save unsaved changes before rebooting
|
prompt empty-password
|
Prompts for a password if none is specified in a pseudo-URL for SCP
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show cli
|
Notes
|
cli session {auto-logout <minutes> | paging enable | prefix-modes {enable | show-config} | progress enable | terminal {length <size> | resize | type <terminal-type> | width} | x-display full <display>}
Configures default CLI options for all future sessions.
|
Syntax Description
|
minutes
|
Configures keyboard inactivity timeout for automatic logout. Range: 0-35791. Setting the value to 0 or using the no form of the command disables the auto logout.
|
paging enable
|
Enables text viewing one screen at a time
|
prefix-modes enable | show-config
|
Configures the prefix modes feature of CLI.
|
progress enable
|
Enables progress updates
|
terminal length
|
Sets the number of lines for the current terminal. Range: 5-999.
|
terminal resize
|
Resizes the CLI terminal settings (to match the actual terminal window)
|
terminal-type
|
Sets the terminal type. Valid options: ansi, console, dumb, linux, unknown, vt52, vt100, vt102, vt220, vt320, xterm.
|
terminal width
|
Sets the width of the terminal in characters. Range: 34-999.
|
x-display full <display>
|
Specifies the display as a raw string (e.g localhost:0.0)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show terminal
|
Notes
|
show cli
Displays the CLI configuration and status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
cli default
|
Notes