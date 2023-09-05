DHCP
ip dhcp {default-gateway yield-to-static | hostname <hostname>| primary-intf <ifname> | send-hostname}
Sets global DHCP configuration.
Syntax Description
yield-to-static
Does not allow you to install a default gateway from DHCP if there is already a statically configured one
hostname
Specifies the hostname to be sent during DHCP client negotiation if send-hostname is enabled
primary-intf
Sets the interface from which a non-interface-specific configuration (resolver and routes) will be accepted via DHCP
send-hostname
Enables the DHCP client to send a hostname during negotiation
Default
no ip dhcp yield-to-static
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ip dhcp
Notes
DHCP is supported for IPv4 networks only
show {ip | ipv6} dhcp
Displays the DHCP/DHCPv6 configuration and status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
ip dhcp
Notes
ipv6 dhcp primary-intf <if-name>
Sets the interface from which non-interface-specific (resolver) configuration is accepted via DHCPv6.
Syntax Description
if-name
|
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.1.0
Example
Related Commands
ipv6 enable
Notes
ipv6 dhcp stateless
Enables stateless DHCPv6 requests.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
4.1.0
Example
Related Commands
ipv6 enable
Notes
