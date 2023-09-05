Docker Container

NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.13.1
docker

docker
no docker

Enables dockers then enters docker configuration context.
The no form of the command disables dockers, removes configuration, and deletes all containers and docker images.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # docker
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config docker) #

commit

commit <container-name> <image-name> <image-version>

Creates a new image from a running container.

Syntax Description

container-name

Name of the running container to commit (limited to 180 characters)

image-name

Name of the new image to be created

image-version

Version of the new image to be created

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config docker

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config docker) # commit mycontainer test latest

docker

remove image

remove image <image-name> <image-version>

Removes an image from the Linux docker service.

Syntax Description

image-name

Name of the new image to be deleted

image-version

Version of the new image to be deleted

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config docker

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config docker) # remove image test latest

docker

exec

exec <container-name> <program-executable>

Executes a program within a running container.

Syntax Description

container-name

Name of the running container to commit (limited to 180 characters)

program-executable

Linux command

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config docker

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config docker) # exec mycontainer "ls -la"

docker

file fetch

file fetch <url>

Download a docker file from a remote host or a USB device.

Syntax Description

url

FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported (e.g. scp://username[:password]@hostname-or-ip/path/filename)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config docker

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config docker) # file fetch scp://root:*******@ufm/tmp/test.txt telemetry.1.config

docker

image upload

image upload <filename> <upload_url>

Uploads an image file to a remote host.

Syntax Description

filename

Name of file

upload_url

FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported (e.g. scp://username[:password]@hostname-or-ip/path/filename)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config docker

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config docker) # image upload centos.img.gz scp://username:password@10.10.10.10/var/www/html/<image_name>

docker

file image upload

file image upload <filename> <upload_url>

Uploads a file to a remote host.

Syntax Description

filename

Name of file

upload_url

FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported (e.g. scp://username[:password]@hostname-or-ip/path/filename)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config docker

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config docker) # file image upload centos.img.gz scp://username:password@10.10.10.10/var/www/html/<image_name>

docker

label

label <label-name>
no label <label-name>

Creates a label which can be used as a shared storage between containers.
The no form of the command removes the label.

Syntax Description

label-name

Name of label

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config docker

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config docker) # label new_label

docker

label-fetch

label-fetch <url>

Downloads label output files from a remote host or USB device.

Syntax Description

url

FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported (e.g. scp://username[:password]@hostname-or-ip/path/filename)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config docker

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config docker) # label-fetch scp://root:******@r-ufm208/tmp/telemetry.1.config.zip telemetry.1.config
100.0%  [#############################################################]

docker

label-upload

label-upload <url>

Uploads label output files to a remote host or USB device.

Syntax Description

url

FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported (e.g. scp://username[:password]@hostname-or-ip/path/filename)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config docker

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config docker) # label-upload telemetry.1.config scp://root:********@r-ufm208/tmp

docker

pull

pull <image-name>[:<version>]

Pulls a docker image from a docker repository.

Syntax Description

image-name

Image name
Format: Name:Version
If only “Name” is provided, “version” defaults to latest

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config docker

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config docker) # pull test
Using default tag: latest
latest: Pulling from library/test
45a2e645736c: Pull complete
Digest: sha256:c577af3197aacedf79c5a204cd7f493c8e07ffbce7f88f7600bf19c688c38799
Status: Downloaded newer image for test:latest

docker

save

save <image-name> <image-version> <filename>

Saves an image to a TAR archive.

Syntax Description

image-name

Name of image

image-version

Version of image

filename

Name of file in which to save image

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config docker

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config docker) # save busybox latest my_image
Saving and compressing image: busybox version: latest
this could take a while...

docker
docker load

After the file is created, the filename gets appended a *.gz suffix.

shutdown

shutdown
no shutdown

Stops all docker containers, and deletes all non-auto containers.
The no form of the command enables the docker Linux service and runs all configured auto-start containers.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config docker

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config docker) # no shutdown

docker

After the file is created, the filename gets appended a *.gz suffix.

start

start <image-name> <image-version> <container-name> <starting-point> [privileged {network | events-forwarder | ufm-licenses}] [cpus <max-cpu-resources>] [memory <max-memory>] [usb-mount] [label <label-name>] [cmd <command>]
no start <container-name>

Starts a new container from an image.
The no form of the command stops a running docker container (and removes the container if it is not persistent).

Syntax Description

image-name

Name of the new image to start

image-version

Version of the image to start

container-name

Name of the running container to commit (limited to 180 characters)

starting-point

  • init – persistent, start the container after boot, when system initialization is done

  • now – start the container now, this is not persistent

  • now-and-init – starts the container now and after boot, when system configuration is done

privileged

  • network – adds network privileges to the container (--privilege flag)

  • events-forwarder – adds required mounts to use events forwarder

  • ufm-licenses – adds required mounts to use license file

cpus

Sets how much of the available CPU resources a container can use (e.g. "cpus 1.5" guarantees at most one and a half of the available CPUs for the container)

memory

Sets the maximum amount of memory the container can use in MB. The minimum amount of memory to configure is 4MB.

usb-mount

Enables USB mount to the docker container

label

Creates one or two labels to use as a shared storage between containers

cmd

Executes specified command inside the docker

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config docker

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config docker) # start centos latest test now
Starting docker container. Please wait (this can take a minute)...
switch (config) # docker start imagename latestver containername init cpus 0.2 memory 25

docker

Only one of the privileged options (i.e. events-forwarder, ufm-licenses) can be used

show docker containers

show docker containers <container-name>

Displays set parameters on containers already running, and containers planned to run in the future.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show docker containers
 
cont_example:
  image       : busybox
  version     : latest
  status      : running
  start point : data-path-ready
  cpu limit   : 0.2
  memory limit: 10m
  labels      : -
  privileges  : network, sdk
  usb mount   : enabled
another_container:
  image       : busybox
  version     : latest
  status      : -
  start point : init
  cpu limit   : 0.2
  memory limit: 10m
  labels      : my_label
  privileges  : network, sdk
  usb mount   : disabled
 
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show docker containers cont_example
 
cont_example:
  image       : busybox
  version     : latest
  status      : running
  start point : data-path-ready
  cpu limit   : 0.2
  memory limit: 10m
  labels      : -
  privileges  : network, sdk
  usb mount   : enabled

  • If a container is already started, the status field displays its current status

  • If a container is configured to run on the next boot, the start point field displays when it will start

  • If there is a mismatch between the configuration of a running container and its next-boot configuration, two entries for the container are shown with both of the configurations

show docker images

show docker images

Display docker images.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show docker images
-------------------------------------------------------------
Image              Version      Created            Size
-------------------------------------------------------------
ubuntu             latest       Less than a secon  117MB
                                d ago
ubuntu-sdk         v1           41 seconds ago     215MB

show docker labels

show docker labels

Displays docker labels.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show docker labels 
Storage label : label_name1
    configured containers list : cont_name2
    active containers list : cont_name1
 
Storage label : label_name2

show docker ps

show docker ps

Display docker containers.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

4.3.0

Example
ufm [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show docker ps
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Container           Image:Version           Created                Status
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
my_ubuntu_app       ubuntu:latest           56 seconds ago         Up 50 seconds

