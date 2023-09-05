NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.13.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.13.1  Document Revision History

Document Revision History

Revision and

Date

Description

4.13.1

Aug 31, 2023

No changes

4.13.0

Aug 10, 2023

No changes

4.12.1

May 18, 2023

No changes

4.12.0

May 8, 2023

Updated:

Added:

4.11.1

Feb 19, 2023

No changes

4.11.0

Feb 6, 2023

Added ufm unhealthy-ports switch-ports-threshold

Updated example in show ufm unhealthy-ports

4.10.1

Dec, 2022

Added UFM Firmware Management

4.10.0

Oct, 2022

Added:

4.9.0

Jul, 2022

Updated:

4.8.0

Apr, 2022

Added:

Updated:

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here