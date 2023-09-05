Document Revision History
|
Revision and
|
Date
|
Description
|
4.13.1
|
Aug 31, 2023
|
No changes
|
4.13.0
|
Aug 10, 2023
|
No changes
|
4.12.1
|
May 18, 2023
|
No changes
|
4.12.0
|
May 8, 2023
|
Updated:
Added:
|
4.11.1
|
Feb 19, 2023
|
No changes
|
4.11.0
|
Feb 6, 2023
|
Added ufm unhealthy-ports switch-ports-threshold
Updated example in show ufm unhealthy-ports
|
4.10.1
|
Dec, 2022
|
Added UFM Firmware Management
|
4.10.0
|
Oct, 2022
|
Added:
|
4.9.0
|
Jul, 2022
|
Updated:
|
4.8.0
|
Apr, 2022
|
Added:
Updated: