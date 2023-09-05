On This Page
Hostname
|
hostname <hostname>
Sets a static system hostname.
|
Syntax Description
|
hostname
|
String
|
Default
|
Default hostname
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
|
Notes
|
"." is not permitted as a valid character of the hostname.
|
ip name-server <IPv4/IPv6 address>
Sets the static name server.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
|
Notes
|
ip domain-list <domain_name>
Sets the static domain name.
|
Syntax Description
|
domain_name
|
String
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
|
Notes
|
|
{ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>
Sets the static domain name.
|
Syntax Description
|
hostname
|
String
|
ip-address
|
IPv4 or IPv6 address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
|
Notes
|
{ip | ipv6} map-hostname
Maps between the currently-configured hostname and the loopback address 127.0.0.1.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
IPv4 mapping is enabled by default
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
|
Notes
|
|
show hosts
Displays hostname, DNS configuration, and static host mappings.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
|
Notes