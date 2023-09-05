NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.13.1
Statistics and Alarms

stats alarm clear

stats alarm <alarm-id> clear

Clears alarm state.

Syntax Description

alarm-id

Alarms supported by the system, for example:

  • cpu_util_indiv – average CPU utilization too high: percent utilization

  • disk_io – operating system disk I/O per second too high: kilobytes per second

  • fs_mnt – free filesystem space too low: percent of disk space free

  • intf_util – network utilization too high: bytes per second

  • memory_pct_used – too much memory in use: percent of physical memory used

  • paging – paging activity too high: page faults

  • temperature – temperature is too high: degrees

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # stats alarm cpu_util_indiv clear

Related Commands

show stats alarm

Notes

stats alarm enable

stats alarm <alarm-id> enable
no stats alarm <alarm-id> enable

Enables the alarm.
The no form of the command disables the alarm. Notifications will not be received.

Syntax Description

alarm-id

Alarms supported by the system, for example:

  • cpu_util_indiv – average CPU utilization too high: percent utilization

  • disk_io – operating system disk I/O per second too high: kilobytes per second

  • fs_mnt – free filesystem space too low: percent of disk space free

  • intf_util – network utilization too high: bytes per second

  • memory_pct_used – too much memory in use: percent of physical memory used

  • paging – paging activity too high: page faults

  • temperature – temperature is too high: degrees

Default

The default is different per alarm ID

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # stats alarm cpu_util_indiv enable

Related Commands

show stats alarm

Notes

stats alarm event-repeat

stats alarm <alarm-id> event-repeat {single | while-not-cleared}
no stats alarm <alarm-id> event-repeat

Configures repetition of events from this alarm.

Syntax Description

alarm-id

Alarms supported by the system, for example:

  • cpu_util_indiv – average CPU utilization too high: percent utilization

  • disk_io – operating system disk I/O per second too high: kilobytes per second

  • fs_mnt – free filesystem space too low: percent of disk space free

  • intf_util – network utilization too high: bytes per second

  • memory_pct_used – too much memory in use: percent of physical memory used

  • paging – paging activity too high: page faults

  • temperature – temperature is too high: degrees

single

Does not repeat events: only sends one event whenever the alarm changes state

while-not-cleared

Repeats error events until the alarm clears

Default

Single

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # stats alarm cpu_util_indiv event-repeat single

Related Commands

show stats alarm

Notes

stats alarm {rising | falling}

stats alarm <alarm-id> {rising | falling} {clear-threshold | error-threshold} <threshold-value>

Configure alarms thresholds.

Syntax Description

alarm-id

Alarms supported by the system, for example:

  • cpu_util_indiv – average CPU utilization too high: percent utilization

  • disk_io – operating system disk I/O per second too high: kilobytes per second

  • fs_mnt – free filesystem space too low: percent of disk space free

  • intf_util – network utilization too high: bytes per second

  • memory_pct_used – too much memory in use: percent of physical memory used

  • paging – paging activity too high: page faults

  • temperature – temperature is too high: degrees

rising

Configures alarm for when the statistic rises too high

falling

Configures alarm for when the statistic falls too low

error-threshold

Sets threshold to trigger falling or rising alarm

clear-threshold

Sets threshold to clear falling or rising alarm

threshold-value

Threshold value, different per alarm

Default

Default is different per alarm ID

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # stats alarm cpu_util_indiv falling clear-threshold 10

Related Commands

show stats alarm

Notes

Not all alarms support all four thresholds.

stats alarm rate-limit

stats alarm <alarm-id> rate-limit {count <count-type> <count> | reset | window <window-type> <duration>}

Configures alarms rate limit.

Syntax Description

alarm-id

Alarms supported by the system, for example:

  • cpu_util_indiv – average CPU utilization too high: percent utilization

  • disk_io – operating system disk I/O per second too high: kilobytes per second

  • fs_mnt – free filesystem space too low: percent of disk space free

  • intf_util – network utilization too high: bytes per second

  • memory_pct_used – too much memory in use: percent of physical memory used

  • paging – paging activity too high: page faults

  • temperature – temperature is too high: degrees

count-type

Long medium, or short count (number of alarms)

reset

Set the count and window durations to default values for this alarm

window-type

Long medium, or short count, in seconds

Default

Short window: 5 alarms in 1 hour
Medium window: 20 alarms in 1 day
Long window: 50 alarms in 7 days

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # stats alarm paging rate-limit window long 2000

Related Commands

show stats alarm

Notes

stats chd clear

stats chd <chd-id> clear

Clears CHD counters.

Syntax Description

chd-id

CHD supported by the system, for example:

  • cpu_util – CPU utilization: percentage of time spent

  • cpu_util_ave – CPU utilization average: percentage of time spent

  • cpu_util_day – CPU utilization average: percentage of time spent

  • disk_device_io_hour – storage device I/O read/write statistics for the last hour: bytes

  • disk_io – operating system aggregate disk I/O average: KB/sec

  • eth_day

  • eth_hour

  • fs_mnt_day – filesystem system usage average: bytes

  • fs_mnt_month – filesystem system usage average: bytes

  • fs_mnt_week – –ilesystem system usage average: bytes

  • ib_day

  • ib_hour

  • intf_day – network interface statistics aggregation: bytes

  • intf_hour – network interface statistics (same as “interface” sample)

  • intf_util – aggregate network utilization across all interfaces

  • memory_day – average physical memory usage: bytes

  • memory_pct – average physical memory usage

  • paging – paging activity: page faults

  • paging_day – paging activity: page faults

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # stats chd memory_day clear

Related Commands

show stats chd

Notes

stats chd enable

stats chd <chd-id> enable
no stats chd <chd-id> enable

Enables the CHD.
The no form of the command disables the CHD.

Syntax Description

chd-id

CHD supported by the system, for example:

  • cpu_util – CPU utilization: percentage of time spent

  • cpu_util_ave – CPU utilization average: percentage of time spent

  • cpu_util_day – CPU utilization average: percentage of time spent

  • disk_device_io_hour – storage device I/O read/write statistics for the last hour: bytes

  • disk_io – operating system aggregate disk I/O average: KB/sec

  • eth_day

  • eth_hour

  • fs_mnt_day – filesystem system usage average: bytes

  • fs_mnt_month – filesystem system usage average: bytes

  • fs_mnt_week – –ilesystem system usage average: bytes

  • ib_day

  • ib_hour

  • intf_day – network interface statistics aggregation: bytes

  • intf_hour – network interface statistics (same as “interface” sample)

  • intf_util – aggregate network utilization across all interfaces

  • memory_day – average physical memory usage: bytes

  • memory_pct – average physical memory usage

  • paging – paging activity: page faults

  • paging_day – paging activity: page faults

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # stats chd memory_day enable

Related Commands

show stats chd

Notes

stats chd compute time

stats chd <chd-id> compute time {interval | range} <time>

Sets parameters for when this CHD is computed.

Syntax Description

chd-id

CHD supported by the system, for example:

  • cpu_util – CPU utilization: percentage of time spent

  • cpu_util_ave – CPU utilization average: percentage of time spent

  • cpu_util_day – CPU utilization average: percentage of time spent

  • disk_device_io_hour – storage device I/O read/write statistics for the last hour: bytes

  • disk_io – operating system aggregate disk I/O average: KB/sec

  • eth_day

  • eth_hour

  • fs_mnt_day – filesystem system usage average: bytes

  • fs_mnt_month – filesystem system usage average: bytes

  • fs_mnt_week – –ilesystem system usage average: bytes

  • ib_day

  • ib_hour

  • intf_day – network interface statistics aggregation: bytes

  • intf_hour – network interface statistics (same as “interface” sample)

  • intf_util – aggregate network utilization across all interfaces

  • memory_day – average physical memory usage: bytes

  • memory_pct – average physical memory usage

  • paging – paging activity: page faults

  • paging_day – paging activity: page faults

interval

Specifies calculation interval (how often to do a new calculation) in number of seconds

range

Specifies calculation range, in number of seconds

time

Number of seconds

Default

Different per CHD

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # stats chd memory_day compute time interval 120

Related Commands

show stats chd

Notes

stats sample clear

stats sample <sample-id> clear

Clears sample history.

Syntax Description

sample-id

Possible sample IDs are:

  • congested

  • cpu_util – CPU utilization: milliseconds of time spent

  • disk_device_io – storage device I/O statistics

  • disk_io – operating system aggregate disk I/O: KB/sec

  • eth

  • fan – fan speed

  • fs_mnt_bytes – filesystem usage: bytes

  • fs_mnt_inodes – filesystem usage: inodes

  • ib

  • interface – network interface statistics

  • intf_util – network interface utilization: bytes

  • memory – system memory utilization: bytes

  • paging – paging activity: page faults

  • power – power supply usage

  • power-consumption

  • temperature – modules temperature

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # stats sample temperature clear

Related Commands

show stats sample

Notes

stats sample enable

stats sample <sample-id> enable
no states sample <sample-id> enable

Enables the sample.
The no form of the command disables the sample.

Syntax Description

sample-id

Possible sample IDs are:

  • congested

  • cpu_util – CPU utilization: milliseconds of time spent

  • disk_device_io – storage device I/O statistics

  • disk_io – operating system aggregate disk I/O: KB/sec

  • eth

  • fan – fan speed

  • fs_mnt_bytes – filesystem usage: bytes

  • fs_mnt_inodes – filesystem usage: inodes

  • ib

  • interface – network interface statistics

  • intf_util – network interface utilization: bytes

  • memory – system memory utilization: bytes

  • paging – paging activity: page faults

  • power – power supply usage

  • power-consumption

  • temperature – modules temperature

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # stats sample temperature enable

Related Commands

show stats sample

Notes

stats sample interval

stats sample <sample-id> interval <time>

Sets the amount of time between samples for the specified group of sample data.

Syntax Description

sample-id

Possible sample IDs are:

  • congested

  • cpu_util – CPU utilization: milliseconds of time spent

  • disk_device_io – storage device I/O statistics

  • disk_io – operating system aggregate disk I/O: KB/sec

  • eth

  • fan – fan speed

  • fs_mnt_bytes – filesystem usage: bytes

  • fs_mnt_inodes – filesystem usage: inodes

  • ib

  • interface – network interface statistics

  • intf_util – network interface utilization: bytes

  • memory – system memory utilization: bytes

  • paging – paging activity: page faults

  • power – power supply usage

  • power-consumption

  • temperature – modules temperature

time

Number of seconds

Default

Different per sample

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # stats sample temperature interval 1

Related Commands

show stats sample

Notes

stats clear-all

stats clear all

Clears data for all samples, CHDs, and status for all alarms.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # stats clear-all

Related Commands

show stats sample

Notes

stats export

stats export <format> <report-name> [{after | before} <yyyy/mm/dd> <hh:mm:ss>] [filename <filename>]

Exports statistics to a file.

Syntax Description

format

Currently the only supported value for <format> is "csv" (comma-separated value)

report-name

Determines dataset to be exported. Possible report names are:

  • memory – memory utilization

  • paging – paging I/O

  • cpu_util – CPU utilization

after | before

Only includes stats collected after or before a specific time

yyyy/mm/dd

Date must be between 1970/01/01 and 2038/01/19

hh:mm:ss

Time must be between 00:00:00 and 03:14:07 UTC and is treated as local time

filename

Specifies filename to give new report. If a filename is specified, the stats will be exported to a file of that name; otherwise a name will be chosen automatically and will contain the name of the report and the time and date of the export. Any automatically-chosen name will be given a .csv extension.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # stats export csv memory filename mellanoxexample before 2000/08/14 15:59:50 after 2000/08/14 15:01:50
Generated report file: mellanoxexample.csv

Related Commands

show files stats

Notes

show stats alarm

show stats alarm [<alarm-id> [rate-limit]]

Displays status of all alarms or the specified alarm.

Syntax Description

alarm-id

  • cpu_util_indiv – average CPU utilization too high: percent utilization

  • disk_io – operating system disk I/O per second too high: kilobytes per second

  • fs_mnt – free filesystem space too low: percent of disk space free

  • intf_util – network utilization too high: bytes per second

  • memory_pct_used – too much memory in use: percent of physical memory used

  • paging – paging activity too high: page faults

  • temperature – temperature is too high: degrees

rate-limit

Displays rate limit parameters

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show stats alarm
Alarm cpu_util_indiv (Average CPU utilization too high):   ok
Alarm disk_io (Operating System Disk I/O per second too high): (disabled)
Alarm fs_mnt (Free filesystem space too low):              ok
Alarm intf_util (Network utilization too high):            (disabled)
Alarm memory_pct_used (Too much memory in use):            (disabled)
Alarm paging (Paging activity too high):                   ok
Alarm temperature (Temperature is too high):               ok

Related Commands

stats alarm

Notes

show stats chd

show stats chd [<chd-id>]

Displays configuration of all statistics CHDs.

Syntax Description

chd-id

  • cpu_util – CPU utilization: percentage of time spent

  • cpu_util_ave – CPU utilization average: percentage of time spent

  • cpu_util_day – CPU utilization average: percentage of time spent

  • disk_device_io_hour – storage device I/O read/write statistics for the last hour: bytes

  • disk_io – operating system aggregate disk I/O average: KB/sec

  • eth_day

  • eth_hour

  • fs_mnt_day – filesystem system usage average: bytes

  • fs_mnt_month – filesystem system usage average: bytes

  • fs_mnt_week – –ilesystem system usage average: bytes

  • ib_day

  • ib_hour

  • intf_day – network interface statistics aggregation: bytes

  • intf_hour – network interface statistics (same as “interface” sample)

  • intf_util – aggregate network utilization across all interfaces

  • memory_day – average physical memory usage: bytes

  • memory_pct – average physical memory usage

  • paging – paging activity: page faults

  • paging_day – paging activity: page faults

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show stats chd disk_device_io_hour
 
CHD "disk_device_io_hour" (Storage device I/O read/write statistics for the last hour: bytes):
   Enabled:           yes
   Source dataset:    sample "disk_device_io"
   Computation basis: data points
   Interval:          1 data point(s)
   Range:             1 data point(s)

Related Commands

stats chd

Notes

show stats cpu

show stats cpu

Displays some basic stats about CPU utilization:

  • the current level

  • the peak over the past hour

  • the average over the past hour

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show stats cpu
 
CPU 0
  Utilization:                6%
  Peak Utilization Last Hour: 16% at 2012/02/28 08:47:32
  Avg. Utilization Last Hour: 8%

Related Commands

Notes

show stats sample

show stats sample [<sample-id>]

Displays sampling interval for all samples, or the specified one.

Syntax Description

sample-id

  • congested

  • cpu_util – CPU utilization: milliseconds of time spent

  • disk_device_io – storage device I/O statistics

  • disk_io – operating system aggregate disk I/O: KB/sec

  • eth

  • fan – fan speed

  • fs_mnt_bytes – filesystem usage: bytes

  • fs_mnt_inodes – filesystem usage: inodes

  • ib

  • interface – network interface statistics

  • intf_util – network interface utilization: bytes

  • memory – system memory utilization: bytes

  • paging – paging activity: page faults

  • power – power supply usage

  • power-consumption

  • temperature – modules temperature

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show stats sample fan
Sample "fan" (Fan speed):
   Enabled:           yes
   Sampling interval: 1 minute 11 seconds

Related Commands

stats sample

Notes

