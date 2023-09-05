On This Page
UFM Configuration Management
ufm configuration delete <zip-file>
Deletes a configuration zip file from the hard drive.
Syntax Description
zip-file
Zip filename to delete
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
ufm configuration upload
Notes
ufm configuration export [<zip-file>]
Exports UFM configuration to a file (a zip archive).
Syntax Description
zip-file
UFM configuration of exporting the zip file
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
ufm configuration upload
Notes
If no zip file is provided, a zip archive is created with the name: ufm-config-<date>-<time>.zip (e.g. ufm-config-20130327-153314.zip)
ufm configuration fetch <url>
Downloads UFM configuration files from a remote host or a USB device.
Syntax Description
url
The URL path from where the configuration file can be downloaded.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
ufm configuration upload
Notes
ufm configuration import <zip-file> [upgrade]
Imports UFM configuration from a file (a zip archive).
Syntax Description
zip-file
Zip filename from which to import
upgrade
Imports UFM-SDN Appliance configuration from a previous version and upgrades it to the latest one
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
1.6
Added the “upgrade” parameter
Example
Related Commands
ufm configuration upload
Notes
ufm configuration upload <filename> <url>
Uploads UFM configuration to a remote host or a USB device (a zip archive).
Syntax Description
filename
The UFM configuration of uploading the file name
url
The URL path from where the configuration file can be uploaded. Supported formats: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
ufm configuration export
Notes